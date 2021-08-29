Taliban shoots dead Afghan folk singer after banning playing music in public

Folk singer Fawad Andarabi was shot dead by the Taliban. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

The Taliban has shot dead a well-known folk singer in a village in Afghanistan after imposing a ban on music being played in public, according to local reports.

Singer Fawad Andarabi was “brutally killed” in the village of Andarab, according to multiple reports. He was said to have been dragged from his village home before being shot dead.

He was killed near Panjshir Valley, a region where parts of the population are rejecting Taliban rule.

Afghanistan's former interior minister Masoud Andarabi posted online: "Taliban’s brutality continues in Andarab.

"Today they brutally killed folkloric singer, Fawad Andarabi who simply was brining joy to this valley and its people.

Taliban’s brutality continues in Andarab. Today they brutally killed folkloric singer, Fawad Andarabi who simply was brining joy to this valley and its people. As he sang here “our beautiful valley….land of our forefathers…” will not submit to Taliban’s brutality. pic.twitter.com/3Jc1DnpqDH — Masoud Andarabi (@andarabi) August 28, 2021

"As he sang here “our beautiful valley….land of our forefathers…” will not submit to Taliban’s brutality."

The Taliban has banned playing music in public.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the New York Times in a recent interview that music is "un-Islamic."

“Music is forbidden in Islam, but we’re hoping that we can persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them," he said.

The Taliban's chief spokesman announced the move as he tried to give the impression that the group had moved to a more moderate position.

My heart shatters to see and talk to Afghan artists who have started destroying their own art out of fear. #Afghanistan is becoming black and white again. It’s losing its beauty, diversity and colors. I am afraid the world will let this happen again! pic.twitter.com/XSKA0To7BJ — Omaid H. Sharifi-امید حفیظه شریفی (@OmaidSharifi) August 26, 2021

The Taliban only permitted religious singing during its former government.

A UN representative condemned the killing.

United Nations Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, Karima Bennoune posted online: "As UN Special Rapporteur on cultural rights, with Unesco Goodwill Ambassador on artistic freedom, I express grave concern about reports of the terrible killing of singer Fawad Andarabi.

"We call on governments to demand the Taliban respect the human rights of artists.

"We reiterate our plea for governments to find safe, effective ways for artists & cultural workers who need to do so to get out of Afghanistan."