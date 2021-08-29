Taliban shoots dead Afghan folk singer after banning playing music in public

29 August 2021, 11:05 | Updated: 29 August 2021, 11:16

Folk singer Fawad Andarabi was shot dead by the Taliban
Folk singer Fawad Andarabi was shot dead by the Taliban. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

The Taliban has shot dead a well-known folk singer in a village in Afghanistan after imposing a ban on music being played in public, according to local reports.

Singer Fawad Andarabi was “brutally killed” in the village of Andarab, according to multiple reports. He was said to have been dragged from his village home before being shot dead.

He was killed near Panjshir Valley, a region where parts of the population are rejecting Taliban rule.

Afghanistan's former interior minister Masoud Andarabi posted online: "Taliban’s brutality continues in Andarab.

"Today they brutally killed folkloric singer, Fawad Andarabi who simply was brining joy to this valley and its people.

"As he sang here “our beautiful valley….land of our forefathers…” will not submit to Taliban’s brutality."

The Taliban has banned playing music in public.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the New York Times in a recent interview that music is "un-Islamic."

“Music is forbidden in Islam, but we’re hoping that we can persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them," he said.

The Taliban's chief spokesman announced the move as he tried to give the impression that the group had moved to a more moderate position.

The Taliban only permitted religious singing during its former government.

A UN representative condemned the killing.

United Nations Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, Karima Bennoune posted online: "As UN Special Rapporteur on cultural rights, with Unesco Goodwill Ambassador on artistic freedom, I express grave concern about reports of the terrible killing of singer Fawad Andarabi.

"We call on governments to demand the Taliban respect the human rights of artists.

"We reiterate our plea for governments to find safe, effective ways for artists & cultural workers who need to do so to get out of Afghanistan."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boats, trailers and RVs line Louisiana Highway 46 after owners moved them to be inside the levee protection zone before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in St Bernard Parish, Louisiana

Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana coast

Tthe launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for Nasa to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, seen from Merritt Island, Florida

SpaceX sends ants, avocados and robotic arm to space station

The injured people were rushed to Furness General Hospital (file image)

Cumbria: Woman critical and two others injured in ride 'incident' at Fudstock festival
US military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

US warns of ‘specific’ and ‘credible’ threat at Kabul airport
Pen Farthing's plane took off from Kabul on Saturday.

Pen Farthing left voicemail for defence aide saying 'I am going to destroy you' - reports
Joe Biden has vowed further US airstrikes against Isis-K targets.

Biden warns another attack at Kabul airport is 'highly likely in next 24 to 36 hours'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul
'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'

'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'
'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London