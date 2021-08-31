Raab: number of Brits left in Afghan in 'low hundreds' but UK will 'live up to commitments'

31 August 2021, 08:23

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Dominc Raab said the number of UK residents still in Afghanistan is in the "low hundreds" but pledged the UK "will live up to all commitments we've made."

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Foreign Secretary said he would not be able to give a firm figure as to the number of Brits who would be left behind in Afghanistan.

"In terms of British nationals the number is in the low hundreds, we got 5,000 out."

Mr Raab said many of the remaining cases were "difficult, complicated" ones with undocumented individuals, or families where one member may not be eligible.

Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary if he recognised the number of 7,000 which has been reported by several newspapers.

Mr Raab said he did not recognise the figure which Nick had questioned him about.

He added the Government was now working with countries neighbouring Afghanistan on a "workable route through" for UK nationals to escape.

However, the Foreign Secretary pledged that the UK "will live up to all commitments we've made."

