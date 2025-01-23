Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Picture: Getty

By Carum Basra

The Prime Minister's announcement today to limit legal challenges to major infrastructure projects reveals a concerning misdiagnosis of what really holds back sustainable development in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The real crisis isn't "blockers" in the planning system - it's the systematic decimation of our planning departments' capacity to make good decisions.

Even more worrying is the Chancellor's rhetoric.

Rachel Reeves' call for regulators to "tear down regulatory barriers" and her claim that "the balance has moved too far on regulating risk" shows how deeply deregulatory thinking has penetrated Labour's approach.

The government's proposal to replace proper environmental scrutiny with a national "nature restoration fund" - allowing developers to simply pay to offset damage rather than prevent it - is just the latest example of this misguided thinking.

This isn't just wrong - it fundamentally misunderstands what good regulation does.

Research reveals the stark reality: only one in ten council planning departments are fully staffed, while more than half are operating at less than 90% capacity.

In some areas, particularly London and county councils, up to 30% of planning departments are functioning at less than 75% capacity.

This isn't about excessive bureaucracy - it's about basic capacity to function.

This crisis in planning is emblematic of a wider hollowing out of Britain's regulatory capacity.

Between 2009-2019, real-terms funding for major regulators fell by 51% and staffing levels dropped by over a third.

The impact is felt across the board - from planning officers unable to properly assess development proposals, to environmental inspectors struggling to monitor water quality, to workplace safety inspectors stretched too thin to prevent accidents.

When Reeves talks about "excessively focusing on risk," she ignores how proper regulation actually enables growth by preventing costly mistakes.

The evidence is clear - from the £1.2 billion financial cost of the Grenfell Tower disaster to the up to £600 billion now needed to end sewage pollution of rivers - weak regulation doesn't drive growth, it simply shifts costs onto the public purse while leaving environmental damage and human suffering in its wake.

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it.

When developments go through proper scrutiny by experienced planners who understand local needs we deliver the kinds of places where communities and families thrive.

But, crucially we also prevent costly mistakes that can plague projects for decades.

Whether it's flood risks, habitat destruction or community impacts, addressing these issues early through careful planning is prudent investment, not bureaucratic obstruction.

The same principle applies across all areas of regulation - from financial services to environmental protection.

Rather than weakening oversight, the government should focus on rebuilding capacity in our regulatory systems.

This means proper funding, stable skilled workforces, and frameworks that build trust while delivering sustainable development.

The Prime Minister's dismissal of legitimate concerns as mere "NIMBY whims" and the Chancellor's push to tear down "regulatory barriers" suggest Labour is reaching for the same failed deregulatory playbook that has left us with sewage-filled rivers and a hollowed-out planning system in the first place.

It's time for Labour to abandon the false choice between growth and standards, and instead invest in making our regulatory systems fit for purpose.

That's how we build an economy that truly works for everyone, not just a select few delivering on the Government's mission.

__________________

Carum Basra is the Deputy Director for Engagement of Unchecked UK, an organisation that makes the case for common-sense protections of people and the environment through better regulation

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk