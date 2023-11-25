'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

25 November 2023, 18:22

Matthew Wright shuts down caller who doesn't like 'change'

By Grace Parsons

Matthew Wright has the answer for caller Andrew, who complains that people are 'sick and tired' of change in the country.

As Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for the Dublin riot on Thursday, Matthew Wright gave caller Andrew a solution after he said that the term "far-right" is the "same line that's trotted out every time" and it's done to "shut down debate".

Andrew in Halifax said: "In the UK are people, and I am one of them, who are sick and tired of telling mainstream politicians that we are nervous and worried and upset about seeing our countries changing... without our consent."

"You don't like change? You know that countries change all the time?", Matthew pushed back.

READ MORE: Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed

Matthew continued: "We're in a process of constant change and I would suggest that there is a significant rump, mainly older people, with Conservative views who hate change.

"I've got bad news for you Andrew, you're going to have to suck it up. Life changes. How it changes is what we have to discuss.

"You can't just stop change and say, 'I just want it to stay as it was', despite what Nigel Farage might have said in the Brexit debate."

Matthew went on to say: "I feel it so strongly that people just don't like change. They see their country changing in front of their eyes and they say, 'This isn't how I grew up, this isn't how it used to be', but that's how it always is.

"Change is inevitable, we can make it good or we can make it bad. We've got to make the best of it, but you can't stop change Andrew."

READ MORE: Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

