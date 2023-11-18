Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

18 November 2023, 11:37 | Updated: 18 November 2023, 11:40

Caller: Chancellor should present Autumn Statement to poor families

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

In light of Suella Braverman's criticism of Rishi Sunak's plans to 'stop the boats', this caller phoned in to share his views on immigration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Andrew told Matthew Wright: "With the greatest respect, they are not coming from areas which are dangerous."

"Well they do, they do", the presenter replied.

In response, the caller said: "I'm sorry - France is not a dangerous country at this stage."

READ MORE: Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

"I didn't know we were taking any French citizens as illegal migrants, that's news to me Andrew", Matthew swiftly replied, and asked: "How many illegal French people have we taken?"

Andrew then clarified that he was referring to asylum seekers, and when asked by Matthew where they come from, he said: "They come from Syria, they come from Africa."

Matthew Wright asks why we welcome Ukrainians more than people from other countries

The presenter then asked if he was aware that Britain had bombed Syria, reiterating a point he had made earlier in his show concerning the UK's responsibility to people coming from countries that it has bombed.

After some hesitation, Andrew said: "We are not responsible for what is going on there now."

READ MORE: Emergency laws needed to ‘stop the boats’, says sacked Suella Braverman after court rules against Rwanda plan

Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary this week prior to the Rwanda plan being ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

In her resignation letter, she criticised Rishi Sunak's approach to handling migration, and has since called for the government to opt-out from the “entirety” of European and human rights laws for her five-point plan to tackle 'illegal migration' to go ahead.

Suella Braverman's five-point plan:

  1. The Bill must address the Supreme Court’s concerns regarding Rwanda
  2. The Bill must enable flights before the next general election
  3. Swift removal must mean swift removal
  4. Those arriving here illegally must be detained
  5. This must be treated as an emergency

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

There needs to be true leadership in the battle against childhood tooth decay.

It's time to give our children a reason to smile again

22 hours ago

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

2 days ago

Hands off the tinsel 'til December 1st - The case against premature yuletiding, writes EJ Ward

Hands off the tinsel 'til December 1st - The case against premature yuletiding

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

10 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

10 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundred gathered outside Sir Keir Starmer's office

Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators march on Keir Starmer's office amid Labour divide on Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Danny Cipriani has left I'm A Celebrity after his marriage broke down

Danny Cipriani leaves I'm A Celebrity 2023 days before series opener after marriage breaks down
Captain Tom's daughter has seen one of her businesses experience a drop in assets

Business run by Captain Tom's daughter loses thousands of pounds as she's embroiled in controversy over spa complex
Musk is facing a major advertiser boycott

Apple and Disney boycott X adverts as Musk threatens 'thermonuclear lawsuit' against pressure group in anti-Semitism row
The army veteran had confronted a group of youths

Shocking footage shows moment teenager kills army veteran, 82, with single punch

Sunak plans to work with EU leaders to get Rwanda flights off the ground

Sunak 'ready to work with EU countries to overhaul ECHR' so he can send migrants to Rwanda

Jeremy Hunt has signalled potential tax cuts.

‘It’s a turning point for the economy’: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hints at tax cuts in Autumn Statement ‘for growth’
The Friends cast are looking at ways to 'honour' Perry.

Friends cast ‘in talks’ to reunite and share ‘personal memories’ of Matthew Perry at major awards ceremony
Pupils across the country participated in the walkout on Friday.

Thousands of school pupils in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and London walk out calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Sir Keir Starmer spoke to The News Agents podcast about the prospect of becoming the next prime minister.

‘This for me is duty’: Keir Starmer says he’s ‘undaunted’ by prospect of becoming next prime minister