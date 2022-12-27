'The NHS used to look after the staff': Surgeon who works in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a surgeon who works in a "really, really struggling" hospital spoke to Labour Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Michael in Oxford told LBC: "I'm a surgeon at all hospital that has incredibly hard-working staff, but is really, really struggling.

"For example, last night we had wait time of ten hours and, you know, seeing people in ambulances. And it's just not right.

"And we're struggling for a number of reasons.

"There are vacancies in departments, all departments."

In response to Mr Streeting asking what needs to be done to stop people leaving the NHS, Michael said: "I truly believe that if you improve working conditions you wouldn't see the strikes and the gaps in the rotas.

"I think the good will is being squeezed out by cuts to all quality of life initiatives that the NHS was built on.

"The NHS used to look after the staff. And in turn we always went above and beyond. And now all those incentives are gone."

Michael's exchange with the Labour Shadow Health Secretary's words came while the latter was filling in for James O'Brien by today hosting a LBC programme.

This week is also going to see politicians Chris Bryant, Emily Thornberry and Alicia Kearns each host a 10am to 1pm programme in James' absence.