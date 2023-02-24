'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show

By Alice Bourne

Nick Ferrari tells listener who defends Putin's invasion of Ukraine: "If I ever catch you listening to this show again, I will take serious action."

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one caller told Nick they "don't buy into the US and Nato narrative" of the Ukraine war and believed the "historical context" justified Putin's invasion, at the dismay of Nick Ferrari who subsequently banned the caller from his show.

Ferrari said: "Listen to the rest of this station don't ever listen to me."

Nick shut down the caller: "I'm getting a little bit tired of people who want to support a regime that factually... rapes women and abducts children."

To which the caller objected, "Nato raped in Afghanistan."

This comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russian troops of "medieval" barbarism over reports of rape being used as a weapon of war, as well as the slaughter of prisoners and civilians in Ukraine.

Ferrari asked the caller: "Why don't you look in the mirror and ask yourself this morning, as we look at a total of 300 thousand plus lives lost, why you would reach for the phone and tell LBC that Putin in some way shape or form is being unfairly treated."

Read More: Defence secretary says the 'good guys' will win in Ukraine, as Zelenskyy tells his people they are ‘invincible’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘2023 will be the year of victory’: Zelenskyy issues message of hope on anniversary of Putin’s invasion

This comes on the anniversary of the Ukraine war, as the Ukrainian leader tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be "invincible" in what he called "a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity".

Rishi Sunak is set to urge allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine to give Kyiv the "decisive advantage" over Russia. The PM is also set to encourage world leaders at a G7 meeting on Friday to hasten armed support for Ukraine as it seeks to push back Russian forces from its borders.

Mr Sunak will renew his offer to send Typhoon jets to any country that provides its stock of Soviet MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

The UK, Germany and the US have all already agreed to sending modern tanks to Ukraine.

It comes as the US and Nato claim to have intelligence showing that China is considering supplying the faltering Russian army with weapons.

Read More: ‘We stand united’: King Charles hails ‘remarkable courage’ of the people of Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion

Ukraine war. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak is expected to say on today: "For Ukraine to win this war - and to accelerate that day - they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. That is what it will take to shift Putin's mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence.

On the anniversary of the war the Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty are also expected to hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of No 10.

Ferrari said of the Russian side: "his troops have behaved in a sub human way."

As a result, "you are banned from listening to this show" as "I am sick and tired to my bloody back teeth".

Read More: China calls for ceasefire: Beijing unveils 12-point plan to solve Ukraine war