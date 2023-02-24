Breaking News

‘We stand united’: King Charles hails ‘remarkable courage’ of the people of Ukraine one year on from Russia’s invasion

24 February 2023, 10:14 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 10:24

King Charles hailed the courage of the people of Ukraine
King Charles hailed the courage of the people of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles has issued a message of support to the people of Ukraine, hailing their 'remarkable courage' on the anniversary of Russia's invasion.,

The King said: "It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation.

"They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy. The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the U.K. and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

"Earlier this month I met President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine.

"It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.

Read more: China calls for ceasefire: Beijing unveils 12-point plan to solve Ukraine war

Read more: ‘2023 will be the year of victory’: Zelenskyy issues message of hope on anniversary of Putin’s invasion

"Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united."

The King’s comments come after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they are "invincible" and vowed "2023 will be the year of victory" in a defiant message of hope.

"We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!" he said in a defiant video address.

The President of Ukraine addresses soldiers at a military parade in front of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv
The President of Ukraine addresses soldiers at a military parade in front of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

He recalled the terror unleashed a year ago by the Russian assault, triggering Europe's biggest and deadliest war since the Second World War, saying February 24, 2022, the date of the Russian invasion, was "the longest day of our lives".

"We survived the first day of the full-scale war. We didn't know what tomorrow would bring, but we clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought," he said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC this morning the 'good guys' are going to win in Ukraine.

Mr Wallace said on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: “We have a very strong coalition of support. Their resolve is stronger than ever.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it, during commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it, during commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war. Picture: Alamy

“Our safety in this country is delivered by our alliances.”

Asked whether the “good guys” are going to win he said: “Yes” and highlighted heavy losses suffered by Putin’s forces.

“It’s 365 days now, and [Russia] is an isolated country. Everyone, friend and foe, tried to persuade president Putin not to do this.”

He said Putin plans victory through brutality or through the international community getting ‘bored’.

“We mustn’t let that happen,” he said.

He accused Russian troops of “medieval” barbarism over reports of rape being used as a weapon of war, and the slaughter of prisoners and civilians in Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak is set to call for allies to send Ukraine fighter jets to give Kyiv the "decisive advantage" over Russia, one year on since the invasion.

The PM will also urge his fellow world leaders at a G7 meeting on Friday to speed up armed support for Ukraine as it seeks to push back Russian forces from its borders.

The UK, Germany and the US have all already committed to sending modern tanks to Ukraine, alongside many donations from other countries.

Mr Sunak will renew his offer to send Typhoon jets to any country that provides its stock of Soviet MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

It comes as the US and Nato claim to have intelligence showing that China is considering supplying the faltering Russian army with weapons.

Mr Sunak is expected to say on Friday: "For Ukraine to win this war - and to accelerate that day - they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. That is what it will take to shift Putin's mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence.

"The coming weeks will be difficult for Ukraine, but they will also be difficult for Russia. They are over-reaching once again. So now is the time to support Ukraine's plan to re-arm, regroup, and push forward."

The Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty are also expected to hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of No 10.

"As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country", he is expted to say.

"I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict. As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, marking the anniversary, said that the UK's support "is as firm and unstinting today as it was on that dark day one year ago".

