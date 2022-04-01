Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?

Nick Ferrari has questioned. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Nick Ferrari

Keir Starmer could be forgiven for thinking last week's appearance on the exclusive "Call Keir" slot on my LBC breakfast show was going without a hitch, writes Nick Ferrari.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With just moments to go he had talked tough on the need for increased sanctions against Russia, attacked the government on the cost of living crisis and promised to outlaw the "fire and rehire" scam.

But then the last caller - a woman from Scotland - came on with valid concerns over whether it was fair for Lia Thomas, the American college swimmer transitioning to a woman, to possibly compete in the women's finals in the next Olympics.

Suddenly Sir Keir was not so clear.

Seeking clarification and trying to get a substantive answer one way or the other I put this simple question to him: "A woman can have a penis?"

Let me be the first to admit, this wasn't on the journalistic level of how to end poverty but it still stumped Starmer.

This was his response.

Read more: Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

"I'm not...I don't think we can conduct this debate with...you know...you know."

Watching on as he appeared to tie himself in knots, I said: "Sorry, have I offended you?" This got the following reply: "No, no, no...I don't think discussing the issue in this way helps anyone."

The council election campaigns are now under way and we can only assume what the voters of Bishop Auckland, Bassetlaw and Redcar will make of a politician who is unable to say what a woman is.

Read more: P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into mass sacking of 800 staff

Compare Sir Keir's "non-answer" with what Boris Johnson said in the House of Commons two weeks ago.

"We must recognise that when people want to make a transition in their lives that they should be treated with the maximum possible generosity and respect but when it comes to distinguishing between man and woman, the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important."

This statement sums up the support that should be afforded to anyone trapped in the wrong body while also sticking to basic, scientific facts.

So let's look at the gender agenda statements of other leading members of the Labour party.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves replied "I don't even know how to start answering these questions" when I asked her if it was transphobic to suggest only a woman could have a cervix.

Yvette Cooper said she didn't want to go down a "rabbit hole" when she was asked to define a woman while Anneliese Dodds said "it does depend on the context, surely" when asked the same question.

Labour has allowed itself to fall under the spell of the group behind this new fanaticism. It is not a new position for Labour as we all saw how the party under its previous leader buckled under the pressure applied by the Momentum movement.

And while Labour ties itself in knots, JK Rowling continues to be attacked for speaking her mind and Father Ted creator Graham Linehan reveals how his support for woman's rights has cost him his career and even his marriage.

Really, I ask this question? Can a politician who struggles to define what a woman is confront Vladimir Putin or even serve as Prime Minister?