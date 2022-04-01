Breaking News

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into mass sacking of 800 staff

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into the sacking of 800 staff.

By Emma Soteriou

The Insolvency Service has started formal criminal and civil investigations into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

In the letter, dated April 1 and posted on Twitter by Kwasi Kwarteng, Dean Beale wrote: "As you know, on 17 March 2022, a total of 786 employees were dismissed across three companies under the P&O Ferries banner.

"In your letter you asked the Insolvency Service to undertake an urgent and thorough enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the redundancies made by P&O Ferries, to determine whether the law has been complied with and consider prompt and appropriate action where it has not.

"Following its enquiries, I can confirm that the Insolvency Service has initiated both formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

"We will publish a short statement today confirming the above position and as you will appreciate, whilst these investigations are being progressed. It would not be appropriate for me to make further comment at this time. I will provide a further update in due course."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter: "The Insolvency Service has reviewed P&O Ferries' actions and placed it under criminal investigation for its actions.

"Peter Hebblethwaite stood before MPs and admitted to breaking the law, and his actions must now be scrutinised."

