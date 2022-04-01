Breaking News

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into mass sacking of 800 staff

1 April 2022, 14:47 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 15:17

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into the sacking of 800 staff
P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into the sacking of 800 staff. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Insolvency Service has started formal criminal and civil investigations into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the letter, dated April 1 and posted on Twitter by Kwasi Kwarteng, Dean Beale wrote: "As you know, on 17 March 2022, a total of 786 employees were dismissed across three companies under the P&O Ferries banner.

"In your letter you asked the Insolvency Service to undertake an urgent and thorough enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the redundancies made by P&O Ferries, to determine whether the law has been complied with and consider prompt and appropriate action where it has not.

"Following its enquiries, I can confirm that the Insolvency Service has initiated both formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

"We will publish a short statement today confirming the above position and as you will appreciate, whilst these investigations are being progressed. It would not be appropriate for me to make further comment at this time. I will provide a further update in due course."

Read more: Protesters at UK ports call for P&O Ferries boss to quit after sacking 800 staff

Read more: P&O Ferries boss admits firm 'chose' to break the law by sacking 800 workers

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter: "The Insolvency Service has reviewed P&O Ferries' actions and placed it under criminal investigation for its actions.

"Peter Hebblethwaite stood before MPs and admitted to breaking the law, and his actions must now be scrutinised."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

snow

Saved by his iPhone: Brit snowboarder rescued after he fell down 15ft Alps crevasse

Breaking
The first Partygate fines have been issued by police

First Partygate fines issued following probe into Downing Street parties

Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, regional governor says

Russia accuses Ukrainian helicopters of attacking oil depot 25 miles away from border

Breaking
The Metropolitan Police office has admitted filming the woman undressing in Primark.

Woman in Primark fitting rooms heard 'rustling' sound as Met cop secretly filmed her

Lady Margaret Hall at the University of Oxford.

Oxford college student 'silenced by blanket gagging clause' over claim she was raped

Households face paying at least £700 more a year on energy from today

April fuel's day: Brits struggle with cost of living as energy costs rise by £700 today

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a ruling on a High Court case featuring an elderly Turkish woman and a Turkish businessman based in London.

Prince Andrew embroiled in High Court case after 'receiving £1m from Turkish fraudster'

Lincoln City has banned the sound of air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March

'Woke brigade wins again': Football club slated for banning war tune over Ukraine invasion

A Met PCSO has been charged with outraging public decency.

Met PCSO admits to committing 'sex act' in a park after video shared online

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

Just Stop Oil has blocked 'key oil' terminals in England.

Eco mob protesters arrested after mass blockade of 10 'key oil' terminals

Oscars producer Will Packer (bottom right) said LAPD were prepared to arrest Will Smith at the show for battery.

Police were 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock slap, Oscars producer claims

Brits woke up to a huge energy bill price hike

Cost of living crisis: Brits wake up to soaring energy bills as MPs get £2k pay rise

Boris Johnson has been criticised for Thursday's U-turning

Boris 'U-turns twice on gay conversion therapy and will now ban it'

court

Father jailed over Doncaster dog attack which killed 12-day-old baby

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serbia Mine Accident

Eight dead after ‘methane gas leak’ in Serbian mine

Ukraine Russia War

Concerns on Mariupol relief effort as Russia accuses Ukraine of oil depot strike
Rainbow flag

Rainbow flags ‘may be taken off World Cup fans in Qatar for their own safety’
Vatican Pope Canada Indigenous

Pope begs forgiveness of Canada’s Indigenous peoples for school abuses
Japan Cherry Blossoms Photo Gallery

Japan celebrates cherry blossoms season without Covid-19 restrictions
Gender Identity-Florida

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

conspiring to kidnap trial

Man tells jury he ‘never agreed to kidnap’ US Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s parliament adjourns debate on embattled PM Imran Khan
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian refugees encouraged to find jobs as war exodus slows
Yemen

World Bank allocates extra £230m to help Yemen key services

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police