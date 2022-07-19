Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'

By James Bickerton

Nick Ferrari mocked Prince Harry after he used a UN speech honouring Nelson Mandela to give his opinion on abortion rights, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

The Prince addressed the UN General Assembly as part of an event marking Nelson Mandela International Day, celebrating the South African anti-apartheid icon who spent 27 years in jail for his views.

In response to Harry's remarks Nick jokingly urged someone to "buy the bloke a Peroni for God's sake!"

With his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, in the crowd Harry used the occasion to speak out over a number of controversial topics.

He said: "How many of us feel battered, helpless, in the face of a seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation?

"This has been a painful year in a painful decade.

"From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back on constitutional rights here in the United States we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom."

Harry also warned about the "havoc" of climate change, despite himself facing criticism for his frequent flying.

READ MORE: Prince Harry invokes Princess Diana in UN speech marking Nelson Mandela Day

After listening to a clip from the address Nick jokingly replied: "Somebody buy the bloke a Peroni for God's sake!"

Harry went on to argue the global situation will deteriorate further unless leadership improves.

He commented: "This crisis will only grow worse unless our leaders lead.

"The right thing to do is not up for debate, and neither is the science.

"A moment when multiple converging crises have given way to an endless string of injustices.

"A moment when people around the world are experiencing extraordinary pain."

READ MORE: Prince Harry to be joined by Meghan Markle for Mandela Day UN speech