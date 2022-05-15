Anti-private school campaigner hits out at Zahawi's 'tilt the system' Oxbridge comment

15 May 2022, 16:13 | Updated: 15 May 2022, 16:15

By Tim Dodd

Labour Against Private Schools co-founder Steven Longden asks "which planet" Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is on in criticising universities who "tilt the system away from children who are performing".

Nadhim Zahawi pushed back against the idea that Oxford and Cambridge should accept more pupils from state schools after Cambridge University vice-chancellor Professor Stephen Toope told private schools to accept they will get fewer students into Oxbridge in the future.

Professor Toope said the university would be "welcoming others" rather than telling students from private schools "we don't want you".

Mr Zahawi, however, said it was the job of Government to reduce the "attainment gap" between the state and private sectors by increasing the quality of state schools.

Mr Longden told Matthew Wright: "One could swallow this more if, as you say, there was a level playing field already, but clearly there is not a level playing field.

"State schools, on average, spend about £5,500 on secondary school students, your average private school spends about £15,000.

"On top of that, you consider all the connections that private schools foster, that private schools already have - incredibly well established connections with all of the Oxbridge colleges, plus all the social networks that one gathers through attending these elite schools."

Read more: Calling a man 'bald' is sex harassment, tribunal of hairless men rules

Mr Longden continued: "The pats on the backs, the introductions into various internships in the city and elsewhere.

"So please don't insult us by suggesting, I mean I think he even described... the actual action that Oxbridge is taking is somehow 'tilting the system'. I mean, dear god, which planet is he on? The system is already so tilted in favour of private schools!"

Read more: First 50 migrants will be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Boris Johnson says

"I think it should be based on merit and evidence," Mr Zahawi, who was promoted to his current role in Boris Johnson's 2021 Cabinet reshuffle, told The Times.

His comments come after a Cambridge academic has suggested that privately educated white boys are being disadvantaged in the Oxbridge university admissions process due to a "culture wars" on "privilege".

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

2 hours ago

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

7 hours ago

Potential 'Russian mischief' if Finland and Sweden wait on NATO membership, says ex-Deputy Sec-Gen

'Russian mischief' if Finland and Sweden wait on NATO membership - ex-Deputy Sec-Gen

22 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian troops have written chilling messages, mocking Ukraine's Eurovision win, on bombs

Russia writes chilling messages on bombs set for Mariupol after Eurovision plea for help
Finland has confirmed it will apply to join NATO

Finland apply to join NATO after Russia boasts nukes 'can hit country in 10 seconds'
Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'
Muhammad Taimoor has been charged with sexually assaulting four teenagers

Male teacher, 28, charged with sexually assaulting four teenage schoolgirls
A statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher has been unveiled in her home town of Lincolnshire

Margaret Thatcher statue egged by protester two hours after its unveiling
Olivia Riley from Suffolk had been walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident

Pictured: Woman, 41, killed whilst walking her 3 Golden Retrievers in horror Chelsea crash
Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46

Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46
Cambridge joined the Race Equality Charter scheme in 2016.

Government slams 'egregious wokery' of charity-run university racial equality scheme
Oxbridge needs 'tilting back' in favour of state schools, argues Ben Kentish

Oxbridge needs 'tilting back' in favour of state schools, argues Ben Kentish
Russia has made a second threat to fire nuclear weapons at Britain

Russia accuses West of 'total hybrid war' despite threatening to nuke UK in seconds