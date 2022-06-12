Rachel Johnson urges Government to go 'a lot further' in fighting cost-of-living crisis

12 June 2022, 21:06 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 21:10

By James Bickerton

Journalist Rachel Johnson has urged the Government to go "a lot further" to combat the growing cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking on her LBC show she said: "The price of food and fuel has spiked because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

"It's fed immediately into prices at the pump, prices at the till. 

"The Government has so far cut the cost of fuel duty by 5p. 

"My idea would be they've got to go a lot further."

READ MORE: Union's fury over Govt plans to hire agency staff during strikes to curb travel chaos

Rachel was speaking to Denis MacShane, the former Labour minister, who backed her call for more radical action. 

He commented: "I agree. We're paying £100 an hour to fill a tank. 

"Of that £100 £45-48 goes straight to the Government. 

"Perhaps in these exceptional circumstances Rishi Sunak needs to think again."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Rachel Johnson backs Rwandan refugee plan which could save 'thousands of lives'

Rachel Johnson backs Rwandan refugee plan which could save 'thousands of lives'

2 hours ago

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

5 hours ago

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch again

12 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Capitol committee have evidence 'to consider a criminal indictment for Trump'

US Capitol committee have enough evidence 'to consider a criminal indictment for Trump'
Protesters chanted "no Rwanda" as they rallied outside the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre

'Britain is racist': Protests at Gatwick immigration centre ahead of Rwanda deportations
Will and Kate to move family to Windsor from Kensington in summer

Will and Kate to move to Windsor as Queen considers moving Andrew to Scotland
A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach

Teenager arrested after girl, 15, 'raped in the sea at Bournemouth beach' last year
Union’s fury after Govt announce plans to hire agency staff during strikes

Union's fury over Govt plans to hire agency staff during strikes to curb travel chaos
Jeremy Corbyn said he wants to get in touch with YouGov over polling claims - despite them having been retracted

'I want answers': Jeremy Corbyn will speak to YouGov about Labour polling claims
Hilary Devey has died aged 65

Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65 in Morocco after long illness
The footage shocked social media users

Met to 'assess' footage of police 'striking at teenager' that shocked social media
Ukraine has warned Russia's blockade on its ports could trigger a new migrant crisis

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'
Prince Andrew is set to make a return to the public spotlight at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew to return to public spotlight with other royals at Windsor Castle service