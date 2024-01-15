All my mates are moving Down Under - why are we so obsessed with Australia?

15 January 2024, 08:22

All my mates are moving Down Under - why are we so obsessed with Australia? Writes Johnny Jenkins
All my mates are moving Down Under - why are we so obsessed with Australia? Writes Johnny Jenkins. Picture: Getty
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Every time I speak to one of my friends, they tell me they want to move to Australia. But no matter how hard I try, I struggle to understand its appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Getting on a plane to fly to the other side of the world fills me with fear. It’s too far away for me to even imagine.

I don’t know how I’d entertain myself during a whole day spent travelling in a metal box - let alone what I’d do when I got there.

Then I imagine walking barefoot on the beach, toes sinking in warm sand and a constant tan. Okay, now I’m starting to see why everyone’s so interested.

It’s not just the natural surroundings, there’s an economic appeal of living in Oz. Salaries in some parts of Australia are thought to be 50 per cent higher than here in the UK.

We all know that the Aussies have their eyes on our junior doctors, who have been in a pay dispute with the British government for the past year.

It’s no wonder that my junior doctor mate says he’ll emigrate next year. He could be paid a six-figure salary in private hospitals there, significantly higher than he earns here.

Another friend of mine moved down under six months ago. She’s settled in and has found a solid group of friends. I’m jealous as I watch her social media posts detailing her early morning jogs in the blistering sun.

There’s a more relaxed pace of life and outdoor exercise is encouraged. I could get used to running on Bondi Beach and an iced coffee - all before a day’s work.

But what happens if your grandmother has a stroke?

You’re 10,000 miles away from your friends and family. When you’re awake, they’re asleep. I just couldn’t think of anything worse.

I want to be in touch with my loved ones and speak to them whenever I want. That’s just not conducive to a life in Australia.

Unfortunately, most youngsters are a bit braver than me.

Our government should be concerned about the rise in Brits emigrating and all the talent that’s being drained from the UK.

That’s why we need a better offering for young people at home, to prevent this mass movement of twenty-somethings from Britain to Oz.

We need to improve the quality of life at home. Whether that be paying our doctors properly or changing the pace of life here.

Perth offers double the sunlight than we have in London - we can’t change that.

What we can do is inject some hope and prosperity into our national discourse - and hopefully hold on to some more of our young talent.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

London's IPO market may come to life soon, writes David Buik

Impenetrables set to play matinee idle role in the performance of equities in 2024, writes David Buik

24 mins ago

Free school meals work: After London extension, NEU asks PM - if it can be done in London, why not all of England?

Free school meals work: Teachers want to know if it can be done in London, why not all of England?

3 days ago

The UK must walk fine line on Taiwan while bolstering regional security

The UK must walk a fine line on Taiwan while bolstering regional security

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dylan Thomas, left, has been charged with the murder of William Bush

Heir to £230m pie fortune, 23, charged with murder after fatal Christmas Eve stabbing

The Conservatives are on course for a 1997-style electoral wipeout, a major new poll commissioned by Tory critics of Rishi Sunak suggests.

'We have a plan': Grant Shapps dismisses poll suggesting Tories face 1997-style electoral wipeout
Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38

Hamas shares chilling video of Israeli hostages after 100 days and warns 'tomorrow we will inform you of their fate'
The Conservatives are on course for a 1997-style electoral wipeout, a major new poll commissioned by Tory critics of Rishi Sunak suggests.

Conservatives on the brink: Poll predicts 1997-style electoral wipeout, granting Labour a 120-seat majority
Marion Searle with her daughter Karen Rogers and Sara Blagbrough and her mum Janet.

Hundreds of care homes in England close due to funding and staffing pressures

Gary Lineker

Fury as Gary Lineker reposts call for Israel to be banned from international football

British troops will help boost NATO in response to Russian aggression

UK to send 20,000 troops to largest Nato military exercise since the Cold War in response to Russian aggression
Holly Willoughby has returned to TV for the first time since a kidnap plot against her was revealed.

'One sequin at a time': Holly Willoughby returns to TV with new Dancing on Ice partner Stephen Mulhern
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
The man was speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday

Met Police 'looking into' video of activist telling pro-Palestine crowd in London 'massacres should become status quo'