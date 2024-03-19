Can Aaron Taylor-Johnson fill James Bond's tuxedo? Only time will tell

19 March 2024, 15:09

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson make a good James Bond? Only time will tell
Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson make a good James Bond? Only time will tell. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

I don't know Aaron Taylor-Johnson or much of his work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I have seen and enjoyed Kick Ass but have yet to watch Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging - although colleagues tell me it is very good.

Whatever he has achieved in the past he will have a very big tuxedo to fill if - as expected - he will pip household names such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and James Norton to become the next 007.

But is he the right man for the job? Is he the right man to grab the trusty Walther PPK and save the world while sipping a Martini - naturally shaken not stirred.

Firstly he is a man.

This may sound obvious but Ian Fleming wrote about James Bond...Not Jane Bond.

This is not to put down the many fantastic women actresses who would be brilliant but that is a different movie, a different role and not the Bond franchise that has now been with us for more than 60 years.

Apart from that, what are the criteria that makes up a great Bond.

Dr Kathrun Harkup, author of Superspy Science: Science, Death and Tech in the World of James Bond, said that the most important elements of the role include "athleticism, self-assurance and humour."

She added: "Every actor who has played 007 has brought something different to the role, and all have their fans.

"Bond’s black tux and tie are a lot to take on and expectations are high."

Does Aaron have it?

Aged just 33, that is young for a Bond. But Sean Connery was 32 when he took the role and George Lazenby just 29.

And at the moment he has long hair. As Bond, that will have to go.

My view of the perfect Bond is they must be able to do charm as well as thug. Sean Connery was brilliant (my favourite) and he could do both.

Can Aaron? Only time will tell?

