Independent pay review board recommendations agreed by government - but don't hold your breath long term!

13 July 2023, 18:57

Rishi Sunak offered public sector workers pay rises ranging between five and seven per cent
Rishi Sunak offered public sector workers pay rises ranging between five and seven per cent. Picture: Getty
David Buik

By David Buik

UK inflation hit 11.1% in October 2022. In December 2022, Mick Lynch called his RMT members out on a series of strikes for pay demands and working conditions.

These strikes triggered sympathetic and responses of solidarity from a slew of trade unions - nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, postal workers, barristers, teachers, and other public sector workers, who felt they were worthy of consideration, as the cost of living hit the roof.

However, the Truss/Kwarteng's interesting, though ill-considered - and inadequately costed 'growth budget proposals' -triggered financial alarm bells for the government.

This saw bond yields rise sharply to 6%, causing global markets to vent their spleen at the lack of fiscal discipline, sending government borrowing to a crippling level of just over £2.5 trillion.

PM Sunak, Chancellor Hunt have been resolute in holding out against excessive pay demands, above levels set by the Independent Pay review boards, recommended in January 2023 of circa 4.5%, some backdated to April 2022.

The number of negotiations with management and the government have been parsimonious in the extreme. Taming inflation was the name of Jeremy Hunt's game.

The recent Independent Pay Body sent their recommendations to the Government two days ago and PM Sunak's and Chancellor Hunt's response has been spontaneous - agreed!

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen posted increases as follows:

Police officers 7%

Junior Doctors: 6%

Prison officers: 7%

Armed forces: 5%

Teachers: 6.5%

These increases will almost certainly cost £5 billion and will benefit about 45% of the public sector work force.

So, the cry is NO! NO! this is inflationary! Not so the response from Messrs Sunak & Hunt. The money will be found from departmental savings.

Read More: Public sector pay rises give Sunak hope but questions remain on how he can cover the bill, writes Andrew Marr

Personally, I doubt that this is a practical solution. Many departments are down to the bone, as it is.

There is good borrowing and bad borrowing - good is for capital expenditure and bad for issues such as wage increases.

So, I believe the government will be reluctant to cave in. If the Bank of England could have a stay of execution on increased rates (no chance) and could see its way to cutting quantitative easing - now £895 billion, inflation might start to abate.

QE is highly inflationary as it results in too much money chasing too few goods.

As we understand it, teachers and postal workers have called off of the strikes pro-tem - good news!

Nurses may follow suit. Doctors seemed determined to have their 'pound of flesh' and I cannot see Mick Lynch being anything else but militant.

Mick Lynch, a brilliant leader, though he is incapable of spelling 'unselfish!'.

So, this is a cautious start to settling industrial and commercial unrest. However, there is a long way to go.

I am not hopeful, but maybe a return to the negotiation table for long-term agreements between management and unions might throw up a bit of light!

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty

2 hours ago

No criminality was found by police who looked into the developments at the BBC involving Huw Edwards

The Huw Edwards story has taught a key lesson - pause before pressing ‘send’

3 hours ago

Today, relatively bouncy and punchy, Rishi Sunak suddenly looked like a man who was enjoying himself again, writes Andrew Marr

Public sector pay rises give Sunak hope but questions remain on how he can cover the bill, writes Andrew Marr

3 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rohan Kanda was murdered by Pradjeet Veadhasa and Sukhman Shergill

'If there is a God, he will show you justice': Tearful mum of boy, 16, killed in mistaken identity warns teen murderers
British and Chinese flags flying together

China has penetrated 'every sector' of the UK's economy, Parliamentary committee warns

Nick Gibb refused to say where the money for teachers' pay rises would come from

Schools minister refuses to tell LBC how teachers' pay rise will be funded - but insists school budgets are unaffected
Rishi Sunak announced public sector pay rises on Thursday

'Complete fallacy' to say there is no money for higher pay rise, BMA chairman tells LBC, as he warns more strikes ahead
Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Squeezing foreigners isn't enough, so how are public sector pay rises going to be funded?
Britain's best local restaurants revealed

Britain's best local restaurants revealed for each region - is there one close to you?

Rescue workers in Athens have been assisting tourists amid the deadly temperatures.

Cerberus heatwave to climb to 48.8C across Europe as tourists in Athens taken to hospital amid ‘deadly’ temperatures
The unsold OceanGate sub, main image - and the doomed Titan, top right which claimed the life of Stockton Rush and four others

Original OceanGate sub on sale for $800k - as interview reveals CEO Stockton Rush hoped for deep sea mining operations
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/07 | Watch again

The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths