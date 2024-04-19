I will rally 'silent majority' of non-voters with my CEO approach, and I vow to reset London, writes Natalie Campbell

19 April 2024, 12:11 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 12:29

I will rally 'silent majority' of non-voters with my CEO approach, and I vow to reset London, writes Natalie Campbell
I will rally 'silent majority' of non-voters with my CEO approach, and I vow to reset London, writes Natalie Campbell. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Natalie Campbell

By Natalie Campbell

Can you win? A question I’ve been asked since I announced my independent run for Mayor of London last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is a question LBC journalists have asked independent candidates - one of which dropped out - but phrased as, ‘but you won’t win’. Their statement of fact pronounced as a question.

Let me say this loud and clear, an independent candidate, running on a commitment to lead with a CEO’s approach can absolutely win in London. It’s what this city desperately needs.

Accountability over finger-pointing.

Action over empty ideas.

Ability over ‘who you know’.

Former Cabinet Minister and ex Independent Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart agrees with me on this point.

How is it possible?

58% of Londoners did not vote in the last Mayoral Election in 2021, and the figure is similar for previous years. That’s around 3.9 million votes up for grabs. I’m only asking for 1.5 million Londoners to show up on May 2nd and say enough is enough.

We want better.

We want change.

The key is the 58%. I have focussed not on the voter being catered for, but the majority who have not.

From the start, I launched a survey called ‘What London Wants’ to listen before I built my manifesto. What you said you want is clear:

You want to reset, rebuild and reconnect the Metropolitan Police with the neighbourhoods they serve through hyper-local policing. My response to you is the creation 320 new neighbourhood centres which will be home to 1300 Police Officers, they’ll be back on high streets for good.

You want to stop the motorist stealth taxes – scrap ULEZ in outer London and make TfL roads like the Euston Road and Park Lane 30mph again. Taxi drivers told me they risk losing their jobs because of the 6+ points gained if they are caught ‘speeding’. Bus drivers however can rack up points. How is this a fair way to treat the bedrock of London?

And you want me to help with the cost of living; from homes to travel, everyone said London feels hard. It doesn’t feel like London. As you next Mayor of London I will focus on increasing the number build-to-rent homes to stabilise the market, but, it is not solely about more homes it is about the right homes in the right places.

Free school meals will stay.

Parking charges for EVs will be reduced.

Taxi drivers will get interest-free loans to switch their cabs to EV and have a wider fleet to choose from.

Disabled People and Older Londoners will have a Deputy Mayor to represent them. They should not be overlooked, ignored and left to be lonely.

And this is just the iceberg tip of my CEO’s approach to leading London. My zero B.S. approach, my honest approach.

Together, we will win London back.

Together, we will save London from self-interested politicking and rebuild it for Londoners to feel good, do good, and live better.

-

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Why I’m running the London Marathon this weekend, writes Johnny Jenkins

From pandemic pondering to pavement pursuits my journey to the London Marathon finish line and why I'm running again

5 hours ago

Iran's direct assault: Escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict signals a broader regional shift

Iran's direct assault and escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict signals a broader regional shift

3 days ago

Sadiq Khan’s pay-per-mile would be a disaster for London, and that’s why I am determined to stop it, writes Susan Hall

Sadiq Khan’s ‘pay-per-mile’ is a threat to every family in London, writes Susan Hall

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

7 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Signs twinning Bournemouth with Israeli city mysteriously vanish as police probe apparent hate crime

Signs twinning Bournemouth with Israeli city mysteriously vanish as police probe apparent hate crime
Boris Johnson breached rules for former ministers, watchdog rules

Boris Johnson breached government rules by being ‘evasive’ about links to hedge fund

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology has 31 tracks

The hidden meaning behind tracks on Taylor Swift's new album as superstar blasts exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy
Passengers on London's transport network should be thrown off if they play music out loud, Susan Hall says

People who play music out loud on London transport ‘to be thrown off’ says Tory Susan Hall as mayoral race hots up
EU proposes a deal on free movement for young people

Brussels offers the UK a free movement deal that would give young Britons the right to live in the EU
‘Not fair on taxpayers’: PM to unleash ‘sick-note squads’ as he tells Brits ‘you don’t get anything in life without hard work’

PM to unleash ‘sick-note squads’ as he tells Brits ‘you don’t get anything in life without hard work’
Former President Donald Trump during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court

From a man who meditates every morning to a corporate lawyer: The 12 jurors who will decide Donald Trump's fate
There are fears the traditional fry-up is dying out because young people think it's too fatty

Gen Z shun the ‘greasy and high-calorie’ classic fry-up with one in ten never eating the famous dish
Israel strikes back at Iran: Explosions heard following revenge attack - days after Tehran's drone assault

Israel strikes back at Iran: Explosions heard following revenge attack - days after Tehran's drone assault
An officer threatened to arrest the man for 'breaching the peace'

Shocking moment Met police officer threatens to arrest man for being 'quite openly Jewish' at pro-Palestine march