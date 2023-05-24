Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

24 May 2023, 19:27

Are working class students being put off university?
Are working class students being put off university? Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

When it comes to fudging an answer, politicians know the score. Yes, it can be politically expedient, it comes at the expense of being pilloried by the public. Certainty is demanded, equivocation is frowned upon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There are, however, times when equivocation is a necessity, not because it serves their political interests, but as a means of protecting the interests and ambitions of others.

During the latest edition of Call Keir on LBC, we saw such an example.

When pressed by Hasan in Westminster on his decision to drop a campaign pledge to abandon tuition fees if the party won in 2024, Sir Keir Starmer initially sought to address the fiscal challenge that sparked the change in policy: how, realistically, could it be paid for in the current economic climate?

Labour U-turns on free university tuition

Yet, he then tried to envisage whether at 17 years old he would have swallowed the £40,000+ worth of debt many graduates leave university with. Though he stopped short of saying he would have opted against further education, the sense of inner conflict in answer was palpable:

"I do ask myself whether I would have gone to university if I’d have had to take on a loan like that… My mum and dad, they hated debt. Their mortgage was basically the only thing they ever borrowed - [steering clear of debt] was like a golden rule in our house."

Of course, that cardinal rule of sticking clear of debt is by no means unique to those from moderate or disadvantaged backgrounds. Nobody wants to be loaded with tens of thousands of pounds' worth of debt if it can be avoided.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

But research shows that debt aversion is far more likely to result in people from a working-class background choosing not to attend university than those from other socio-economic groups.

It was clear Sir Keir - himself the son of toolmaker and a nurse, as he's mentioned once or twice before - was grappling with this fact in his answer to Hassan's question.

For many young people, early experiences of debt leave an indelible impression. Like the Labour leader, they may have watched their parents avoid loans with a near-fanatical zeal or, at the other end of scale, witnessed bailiffs muscle their way into their family home as a result of bills spiraling out of control.

Read more: 'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition

Either way, such experiences ultimately impact on their attitudes towards the merits of higher education.

Indeed, it affected my own decisions. Though I was fortunate enough to secure a place at a coveted university, it was only the entreaties of very supportive teachers that convinced me to disregard the debt and take the place on.

The truth is, had I been making the decision one year later, after maintenance grants worth £12,000 over three years were axed for the poorest households, I can confidently say I would not have pursued higher education. The cost would have been just too prohibitive.

It's also evident that things are getting worse for poor students. The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that real-terms cuts to support will leave them a further £1,500 out of pocket, fueling the already prevalent problem of "undermatching", where high-attaining youngsters are choosing to attend less prestigious institutions closer to home in order to drastically reduce costs.

Accompany this with the worrying trend in average earnings, which tend to be 16-18% lower ten years after graduation, and it is clear to see that whilst university is no longer the preserve of the middle and upper classes, the financial and psychological barriers for many of the best and brightest are becoming insurmountable. No wonder the Labour leader fudged his answer.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

44 mins ago

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued

6 hours ago

M&S is showing signs of ‘rising like a Phoenix from the ashes,’ writes David Buik

At long last M&S's renaissance now seems under a wet sail

8 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The legendary singer, known for hits Simply the Best and Private Dancer has died following a long illness

'Queen of Rock'n Roll' Tina Turner dies aged 83 after long illness

Passengers were left "stranded" at a Manchester Airport terminal as their "flights left without them" following a power outage.

'Chaos' at Manchester Airport as power outage leaves passengers 'missing flights due to queues'
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban after posting a "prank" video in which he entered a family home in London without permission.

TikToker Mizzy banned from uploading videos without permission after filming himself entering frightened family's home
Families of the victims have paid tribute.

'They were best friends and went everywhere together': Families release tributes to Cardiff crash victims
Farhan Ghadiali was slapped with a 30-month sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court

Former Met Police officer jailed for over two years for sex assault on a child

Mr Sutcliffe said schools should not affirm trans pronouns

Banned Christian teacher who 'misgendered' pupil says schools 'should not affirm trans pronouns' and plots appeal
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’
Boris Johnson is at the centre of the row

Covid inquiry threatens legal action against Cabinet Office over 'redacted WhatsApps and diaries belonging to Boris'
Sir Lindsay Hoyle booted out Paul Bristow

Tory MP thrown out of Commons for heckling Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader blasts government over migration figures