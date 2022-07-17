LBC Views: Liz Truss needed to blow Tories away but blew up her entire campaign

Picture: Global

By Iain Dale

Liz Truss needed to blow Tory MPs away with her performance tonight, after her wooden showing on Friday. Instead she blew up her entire campaign.

The five candidates were asked if they would sit down with Putin. All replied no, apart from Truss who came out with some bluster about “telling him what for”.

That worked so well when she tried it with Lavrov, didn’t it?

Her inability to answer any question without telling us how she always delivers was irritating and she couldn’t even give her closing statement without reading it.

I’m told the Tory MPs’ Whatsapp group was buzzing with moans about blue on blue action, of which there was a lot, especially between Sunak and Truss.

Penny Mordaunt stayed above the fray and credit to her for that. She put in a much stronger performance than Friday and came across as the most likeable candidate, albeit with a bit of steel.

Kemi Badenoch may be the ultimate beneficiary of Liz Truss’s performance in the vote tomorrow.

Sunak was slick but floundered when asked by Badenoch about Covid fraud.

Overall Badenoch edged it with Sunak and Mordaunt coming joint second. Tugendhat was an irrelevance and came across as a one trick pony.

And then there was poor Liz…