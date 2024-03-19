Pop Brixton: The bustling site of street food, bars… and the Lib Dem Mayoral campaign launch

19 March 2024, 14:43 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 15:32

The Liberal Democrats launched their campaign for Mayor of London at Pop Brixton
The Liberal Democrats launched their campaign for Mayor of London at Pop Brixton. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

It was a “very Lib Dem launch”, by one present member's very admission.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Liberal Democrats launched their campaign for Mayor of London at Pop Brixton - though at one point it looked as through Rob Blackie was the in-house DJ as opposed to the candidate.

It was a clear message from the communications expert-turned-candidate “Fix The Met”.

Mr Blackie told me that Sadiq Khan has “let down” Londoners on crime and that many of the policing structures in the capital are complied of “Khan’s cronies”. He said “The vast majority of people in key roles are loyal Labour Party people”

For Rob Blackie his attention on violent crime is personal. He explained about an incident in Vauxhall where he was violently mugged, to the point where they broke his neck - and that he now has a ‘titanium neck’. He argues that the Met Police is London’s number one issue to be solved.

But Labour campaigners have accused Rob Blackie of giving Susan Hall a better chance of winning - something which the Lib Dem candidate said was “absolutely not true”. He told me “I don’t think anyone seriously thinks she’s going to win”

Mr Blackie had described Susan Hall as “pro-Trump and pro-Truss” in his speech and questioned “does she even like London?” Though the Lib Dem candidate couldn’t say who he’d prefer to be mayor telling me “they’re both bad choices, I’m not happy with either of them”.

The Liberal Democrats have enjoyed mixed fortunes in this election. Their peak was in 2004 when Simon Hughes got 15.3% of the vote, whilst former senior Met Officer Brian Paddick garnered a respectable 9.8% in the 2008 vote.

Though in the past 3 contests the party has failed to keep its deposit - meaning it has consistently received less than 5% of the vote.

Rob Blackie is hoping to prevent an historic third term at City Hall for Sadiq Khan - the question for his potential voters is: at what cost?

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson make a good James Bond? Only time will tell

Can Aaron Taylor-Johnson fill James Bond's tuxedo? Only time will tell

29 mins ago

'A once in a generation opportunity' to fix London, Sadiq Khan launches historic bid for third term as London Mayor

'A once in a generation opportunity' to fix London, Sadiq Khan launches historic bid for third term as London Mayor

1 day ago

Princess Kate would be right to follow the King’s lead and discuss her health recovery with the public

Princess Kate would be right to follow the King’s lead and discuss her illness and health recovery with the public

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident happened at the Harbour

Shadow health secretary calls for new investigation into NHS worker who filmed and shared video of naked patient
HMRC has sparked outrage after announcing its self-assessment helpline will close for some of the year - forcing people struggling with their taxes to use a chatbot

HMRC to close tax helpline, forcing customers struggling with tax returns to use online chatbot
Prince William (L, R) on a visit to Sheffield today

Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor

'I was 120 miles away!' Kate Middleton lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies
Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage

Man, 39, who sent explicit picture to teenage girl is jailed over first cyber-flashing offence in England
Global's new podcast, 53 minutes

New podcast on ‘football's greatest mystery’ hosted by Dara Ó Briain and Josh Widdicombe comes to Global Player
Raphaël Pryor

Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’
The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea

Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales
High-level royal aides are planning Kate's return to royal duties after she was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop

Operation Comeback Kate: Inside secret back-to-work plan for Princess's return to public life