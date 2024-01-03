The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?

3 January 2024, 16:44

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts
The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

It was less James Bond and more Johnny English when Sir Ed Davey arrived at the Old Guildfordians rugby club donning a bright orange high-vis jacket as part of his latest stunt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the recent successes of driving a tractor into blue haybales in Berkhamsted, and smashing a 'blue wall' with an orange mallet in Amersham - the party has developed a reputation for the election-themed fun activities - and this was no exception.

Driving a van with a huge poster on the back saying “ED DAVEYS TORY REMOVALS”, Sir Ed was accompanied by four 'removal workers’ donning orange jump suits (who one party official did concede looked more like Lib Dem themed prisoners). Their task was to help 'remove the Tories from office' - classic Lib Dem subtlety.

Sir Ed eventually addressed the crowd of around 40 Liberal Democrat activists who had braved the cold and wet weather to tell them that this was “the year the voters finally get to pack up this awful, out of touch, Conservative government” and “clean up the sleaze stains from the carpet”.

The Lib Dem leader also boasted of his new “Ed Davey’s Tory Removals” campaign which he joked was the “Blue Wall’s premium unseating service for Conservative MPs”.

The former Cabinet Minister had a clear message, that ‘Blue Wall’ Tory MPs in Surrey like Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt should be worried. He told activists “we are Britain’s best campaigning force, and we are ready.  Let’s have a general election on May 2nd and get the Tories out of government”.

Aside from the slightly whacky stunts, however, and rallying cry from their leader, this is clearly a key election for the party.

The Lib Dems have undoubtedly struggled since the Coalition days to redefine their message, and to garner their own unique identity. Despite being buoyed by recent by election triumphs, the party is desperate for their message to translate at the ballot box at a General Election this year.

This is not the first, and it certainly won’t be the last, the Lib Dem stunt with the party now wholeheartedly welcoming their ‘whacky’ side.

The party will be trying seeking to make as much noise as possible this general election year.

The question for voters is whether they will be willing to turn up the volume on Sir Ed Davey, or whether they will find him best ignored.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Lib Dems’ darts piggybacking is desperate and embarrassing, write James Perkins

The Lib Dems’ darts piggybacking is desperate and embarrassing, writes James Perkins

4 hours ago

Side hustlers beware: The taxman is coming for your extra income - the government is targeting the little people yet again

Side hustlers beware: HMRC is coming for your extra income - the government is targeting the little people yet again

4 hours ago

The Mayor's New Years Eve ID hypocrisy adds to fireworks fiasco fury, writes Christine Wallace

The Mayor's New Year's Eve ID hypocrisy adds to fireworks fiasco fury, writes Christine Wallace

23 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A British Airways steward has died

British Airways steward, 52, collapses and dies in front of passengers on plane waiting to take off
The most expensive Canada Goose coats are almost £1500.

‘New luxury crime trend’ as criminologist warns Canada Goose coats are mugging targets

Crowds had gathered to commemorate Qasem Soleimani

More than 100 killed in bomb blasts at Iranian memorial to assassinated general amid growing Middle East tensions
A self-styled 'healer' has denied killing a 71-year-old diabetic woman who died attending his 'slapping therapy' workshop at a country hotel in Wiltshire

Self-styled 'healer' denies killing diabetic grandmother in 'slapping therapy' workshop

Damning report exposures culture of sexual harassment at South Wales Fire Service

Culture of sexual harassment and homophobia revealed in damning report into South Wales Fire Service
Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Harry Pitman in New Year's Eve stabbing at London's Primrose Hill
The London Eye was closed temporarily on Tuesday.

Family 'terrified' after London Eye hatch blown open by Storm Henk's 70mph winds

Tory peer Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman (inset) launch £80m firesale of luxury villa, superyacht (left) and private jet amid PPE scandal

Tory peer Michelle Mone launches £80m fire sale of luxury villa, superyacht and private jet amid PPE scandal
Ed Davey said he regrets not asking tougher questions

'I regret not asking tougher questions': Former postal minister Ed Davey breaks silence on Horizon scandal
The true story of former sub-postmaster Paul Bates is the subject of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Where are Alan Bates and Paula Vennells now? The real people behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office