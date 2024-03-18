Princess Kate would be right to follow the King’s lead and discuss her illness and health recovery with the public

18 March 2024, 07:40

Princess Kate would be right to follow the King’s lead and discuss her health recovery with the public
Princess Kate would be right to follow the King’s lead and discuss her health recovery with the public. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Conspiracy theories about Kate are getting out of control - it would be sensible for the Princess to be open with the public about her health.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Kate’s friends have said that she is considering discussing her health recovery with the public next month, when she returns to royal engagements.

This is a good thing. The current information vacuum cannot continue if the royal family wants to keep the public on side.

We’re just weeks away from Easter and the palace has made it clear that the Princess will return to royal duties after the holiday.

A royal source told the Sunday Times that “the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements” after next month.

This approach would follow the lead of the King, who has been open about both his prostate issues and his cancer diagnosis.

Since this brave revelation, more men have attended prostate screenings and had checks for cancer.

The King’s PR operation was well handled, but the current strategy of silence about Kate isn’t working.

The silence is leading to the spread of vile conspiracy theories online and on air.

The twisted social media videos about her just won’t stop appearing on my feed. I watched them at first, but now they’re becoming increasingly vicious and personal.

The videos presented by excited influencers don’t sit right with me. Speculation about a young woman’s health makes me uncomfortable.

American broadcasters are openly joking about Kate’s marriage with William and the Princess’ health - this isn’t fair or acceptable.

Everybody I speak to is suddenly now an expert on abdominal issues - the list of different health conditions I’ve heard mentioned is out of control.

It’s no wonder that Kate is ‘devastated’ and friends of the Waleses say that the pair feel their ‘family bubble’ in Windsor is ‘coming under threat’.

At the same time, the whole nation is trying to pierce the family’s protective bubble. It’s about to pop.

The build up of conspiracy theories is a result of a collective royal silence. The palace should knock this on the head by acknowledging Kate’s health issues and being open with the public.

I’m happy to wait a month until Kate can address the rumours herself, but the current position cannot hold any longer than that.

We’re also told that Prince Louis turns six next month and there will be another photo released from Kensington Palace.

Seeing as we are all Photoshop sleuths now, let’s just hope they don’t edit that image!

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

How can we sit back and allow this to continue? We have to push for a two-state solution, the only route to peace

How can we sit back and allow this to continue in Gaza? We have to push for a two-state solution, the only route to peace

1 day ago

'Tip of the iceberg': Up to 100 Tory MPs 'to quit by election', insiders fear after Heappey stands down

'Tip of the iceberg': Up to 100 Tory MPs 'to quit by election', insiders fear after Heappey stands down

2 days ago

The Government’s new definition of extremism is a threat to our democratic rights

The Government’s new definition of extremism is a threat to our democratic rights

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak’s job is under threat from a plot of backbench Tory MPs who want to replace him with Penny Mordaunt before the general election.

Tories 'need to stop messing around and get behind the Prime Minister,' Business Secretary tells LBC
Lloyds, which owns Scottish Widows, suggested in guidance that the word widow is triggering

Scottish... 'Separated'? The term 'widows’ is triggering, says bank that owns Scottish Widows
'This is trivia': Kemi Badenoch hits out at continued furore over Tory donor 'racism' row

'This is trivia': Kemi Badenoch hits out at continued furore over Tory donor 'racism' row

Government suspends tariffs on key imports to boost SMEs launching £660 million northern powerhouse fund

Government suspends tariffs on key imports to boost SMEs launching £660 million northern powerhouse fund
Dame Laura Kenny announces retirement from cycling

Laura Kenny, Britain's most decorated female Olympian, announces retirement from cycling

An exhibition at the V&A has sparked fury with its description of Baroness Thatcher. (Inset) A spitting image puppet of Britain's first female PM

V&A museum sparks fury by listing Margaret Thatcher as 'contemporary villain' alongside Hitler and Bin Laden
The Princess of Wales was said to be "happy, relaxed and healthy” on a visit to a farm shop in Windsor

Princess of Wales ‘happy and healthy’ on visit to farm shop with William in first public sighting since surgery
The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

Sunak urges Tories to stick with him - as senior allies rage at suggestions of Mordaunt coup for leadership
Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

M25 opens fully eight hours ahead of schedule as roadworks finish in boost for British drivers
The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.

King Charles ‘determined’ to attend Trooping the Colour but could watch ceremony from podium and not on horseback