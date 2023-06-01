Pressure is being piled on Sadiq Khan to make the £110 million scrappage scheme more generous

1 June 2023, 11:30

ULEZ Ultra Low Emission Zone In South London
ULEZ Ultra Low Emission Zone In South London. Picture: Getty
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

"Not good enough". Whilst has Sadiq Khan relented to growing political pressure surrounding Ulez, the Liberal Democrats want the Mayor to go even further.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week saw 4 London Labour MPs, three in the Shadow Cabinet, pile pressure on the Mayor to make the £110 million scrappage scheme more generous.

And the Mayor has seemingly listened "I completely understand the concerns of people who may not have a compliant vehicle and are worried about how they’ll make the transition".

But, there will not be any new money being plunged into the project. Instead, the Mayor has drastically loosened the criteria for which people can receive funds - City Hall figures estimate that less than a quarter of the scrappage scheme has been claimed so far.

The news will be welcomed by families receiving child benefits - all of whom can now apply - as well as registered charities - who can now claim for up to 3 cars, as opposed to one.

However, the most significant lifeline handed by the Mayor of London is to small businesses. Previously, only micro-businesses, with 10 employees or fewer, could apply.

The scrappage scheme will now incorporate all small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

But the scheme continues to face significant opposition, particularly from Conservatives wresting to capture City Hall from Khan; with the Labour politician seeking a third term in office.

Government Minister Paul Scully is one such voice. He told LBC that there was "no more money going into it", and that changing the eligibility was just a "sticking plaster". Mr Scully reiterated his call for the Mayor to "just scrap the scheme".

Ed Miliband recently called Sadiq Khan 'a true climate leader', but it's hard to imagine the Mayor of London is particularly contented about discussing Ulez at virtually every public event.

Khan will be hoping that from the 29th of August, once the expansion comes into effect, that will be Ulez done and dusted as a political talking point, particularly ahead of a looming Mayoral election.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Cross Question 31/05

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 31/05 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

Stella Creasy

Labour MP calls for a Government of ‘deal makers’ not ‘deal breakers’ to navigate Britain post-Brexit

16 hours ago

Sangita's take on civil service strikes over Rwanda

Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies

19 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A line of Met Police officers can be seen lined up outside the homeless shelter

Scores of Metropolitan Police officers in riot gear 'called to evict people from London homeless shelter'
Jane McDonald will replace Philip Schofield as host of British Soap Awards next week

Phillip Schofield replaced by Jane McDonald as host of British Soap Awards after presenter left ITV
Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

Geraint Davies has been suspended from the Labour Party after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards colleagues

Labour MP suspended from party over allegations over the sexual harassment of younger female staff
Police said: 'A number of items were seized as part of the operation'

Madeleine McCann police seize 'a number of items' after reservoir search in Portugal

Sadiq Khan has backed down and expanded the ULEZ scrappage scheme - but critics say it does not go far enough

Khan caves in as ULEZ scrappage scheme expanded to include families on child benefit and small businesses
Thousands of people have flocked to the church to see the nun's remains

Nun whose body was exhumed after four years encased in glass after thousands of people came to visit
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after two children died on a Bournemouth beach

Girl, 12 and boy, 17 die in tragedy on Bournemouth beach as man arrested and police say pair were not hit by ‘a vessel’
Woody Johnson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trump 'wants to reduce killing and bloodshed on both sides' in Ukraine, former US diplomat says
The former US Ambassador to the UK was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Support for Harry and Meghan has wained in US with Americans finding Royal rift 'bizarre', ex-diplomat claims