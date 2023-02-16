The abhorrent failures of Lancashire Police: Do we really need to know about Nicola Bulley's menstrual cycle or drinking?

16 February 2023, 16:29 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 16:37

Stephen Rigley analyses the failures of the Nicola Bulley inquiry
Stephen Rigley analyses the failures of the Nicola Bulley inquiry. Picture: Global

By StephenRigley

When a woman goes missing do we really need to know about her menstrual cycle or her drinking habits?

And do we really need to have to sit through the sorry spectacle of a beleaguered force seemingly struggling to handle the most basic policing try to blame everyone for their failures?

Then three weeks into the inquiry hold a press conference in a shameless bid to try to justify their failures to get a grip on the case by blaming anyone they could thing of...the media, TikTok sleuths, literally anyone.

Worse still, in their attempt to avoid criticism they decided to reveal that, from the outset, Nicola had been classified as high risk because of ‘vulnerabilities’.

What were they? After dropping this bombshell, Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith asked the assembled journalists to respect the family’s privacy.

In my 26 years in journalism, I have never seen a press conference like it.

Clumsy, intrusive and a flagrant breach of Nicola's privacy, this inevitably led to a follow up statement for 'clarification' which revealed her battles with alcohol, her ongoing struggle with menopause and that last month officers did a welfare check at her home.

So, was Nicola under the influence of alcohol when she went missing? Was she depressed? Surely this information would have been essential to police at the start of the inquiry, not necessarily now.

At the time of writing Nicola is still missing and her family are 'in pieces'. We all hope and pray she is found safe and well and can return to her family.

But Lancashire Police need to learn their lessons. And textbooks need to be re-written to ensure other forces do not make the same mistakes.

For lets face it, far from eliminating false rumours and speculation, the police handed amateur sleuths enough ammunition for countless conspiracy theories.

And in the process Nicola's medical history and right to privacy were trashed. All because it appears a force has failed to handle criticism for failing to find a missing person.

For some reason Detective Superintendent Smith chose to wear a black cocktail dress. She is a policewoman leading a major inquiry. I ask you would she really be wearing that dress to check forensics on a riverbank?

This is not an episode of Broadchurch or The Fall. This is real life.

What we need is a police force who can get Nicola back, not a shabby exercise in self-justification.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

2 hours ago

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying

4 hours ago

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

7 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Breaking News

Nurses to stage 48-hour walkout which will include A&E workers as dispute over pay and staff escalates
Peter Maher, 61, has been jailed for life for murdering his wife Jeanna (R) in a "brutal" hammer attack in Glasgow.

Man, 61, jailed for life after murdering wife in 'cruel and sadistic' hammer attack

Andrew and Tristan Tate were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

'Do we arrest rappers for their lyrics?’ Andrew Tate’s lawyer says his views on women are part of ‘satirical persona'
King Charles waving, wearing uniform and Windsor castle

King Charles III Coronation: Date, guests, events and how much it will cost

Police have come under fire for their release of information about Nicola Bulley

'Destroying her reputation': Lancashire Police slammed for Nicola Bulley for releasing Nicola Bulley's personal details
review

Visitor moans Lake District mountain 'too hilly' as unhappy tourists complain about its lack of facilities
Viewers were left stunned after watching a blind 13-year-old girl perform a flawless rendition of a Chopin piece on the piano at a Birmingham train station.

Watch amazing moment blind 13-year-old girl stuns audience with flawless performance of Chopin classic
King Charles III attending official royal duties in parliament

King Charles III coronation: When is it and will it be a bank holiday?

Meghan is being sued for alleged defamation by her half-sister Samantha

Markle v Markle: Meghan's sister accuses her of defamation 'so she could cover up fabricated rags-to-riches story'