Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr

13 September 2023, 17:49

Theresa May&squot;s government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC
Andrew Marr

By Andrew Marr

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a "soft" Brexit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She felt that a narrow 52/48 decision required national compromise. Hardcore remainers disagreed. They wanted another referendum to reverse the decision. Hardcore Brexiteers also disagreed, wanting a no deal exit.

In Parliament, the disagree-ers overwhelmed the compromisers and the May plan collapsed. Had it been otherwise, would we have been spared some of the economic consequences of Boris Johnson's deal? 

Theresa May, who has largely kept schtum since, has told LBC that she believes Johnson did a bad deal, which didn't benefit Northern Ireland and imposed a sea border with Britain .

“My deal,” she told me, “would have been better.”

Who was to blame? She is uncharacteristically ferocious in her criticism of the former Speaker John Bercow, who she believes abused his position in support of his own remainer views; and some of the Brexiters as well, notably Jacob Rees-Mogg.

She says he tried to persuade her to prorogue Parliament in support of his version of Brexit; and to involve the late Queen in refusing to give royal assent if remainers won – proposals she thought would “take a sledgehammer” to the British constitution, and which she rejected.

Her assessment will be rejected by her critics as that of a sore loser; But the parallel world of a soft Brexit, which did less damage to British exporters, remains a tantalizing thought.

Mrs May sat down with me in the LBC Westminster studio because she has just produced a book, The Abuse of Power

Unusually for a former Prime Minister, this is not a self-justifying memoir but a polemic about occasions when the state or parts of it let down ordinary members of the public, scandals like the Hillsborough Disaster, the Grenfell fire, the Primados drug affair and the Rotherham child abuse horror. 

She goes back through her own career self-critically, apologising for mistakes such as failing to visit the Grenfell families quickly, and swallowing the media narrative about Hillsborough in the early days.

She told me she thought she had been wrong to use the phrase “hostile environment” about illegal migrants and said that Suella Braverman’s use of the word invasion to describe the arrival of the small boats was "not the language I would use".

Speaking in a far more relaxed way than when she was prime minister, Mrs May reflected on sexism in politics, the obsession with her clothes, and the problem that too many people go into Parliament simply expecting to be a Cabinet minister, and then leave politics as soon as they are disappointed. She intends to carry on as a back bench MP. Because she believes in service: at times she sounded as if she had not gone on such a long journey from her early years as a vicarage schoolgirl brought up to mind her language. 

She hides it… but she has a sense of humour. I once accidentally drenched her with ice cold milk and after I came round in intensive care following a major stroke, the first thing I saw on the bedside table was a handwritten note from Theresa May hoping that I would make it back on television very soon "no matter what it may do for my dry cleaning bill".

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller

1 hour ago

James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

4 hours ago

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

7 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

13 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tobias Ellwood made the comments in July

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood quits as chairman of defence committee after comments about Taliban

Keir Starmer is set to meet with Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer to meet Emmanuel Macron in breach of protocol, with French president 'to test Labour leader on Brexit'
The UK is Europe's fourth fattest nation, where over 25% of adults are obese.

Junk food needs to be taxed to tackle Britain's obesity crisis, says Tony Blair

Jeremy Vine was reversed into by the van

Jeremy Vine films his own bike being reversed into by lorry, as he angrily bangs on rear of vehicle
'Alien' bodies presented by UFO expert

'Alien corpses' with 'unknown DNA and eggs inside' presented at Mexican Congress as UFO expert testifies under oath
Rishi Sunak slammed Keir Starmer for Labour's changing stance on nutrient neutrality

Rishi Sunak slams 'flip-flopping' Keir Starmer as Labour leader opposes plan to scrap eco rule to boost housebuilding
Sara Sharif's father (top right), stepmother (bottom right) and uncle (inset) fled to Pakistan after her death

Sara Sharif’s fugitive father, stepmother and uncle fly back to Britain to surrender to police after 10-year-old’s death
Ulez vans have been targeted by opponents of the scheme, having their tyres slashed and windows smashed

Now Ulez 'blade runners' start targeting camera vans - as they are graffitied, vandalised and have their tyres slashed
BBC fears Top Gear could be watered down in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's crash

BBC fear they could be forced to 'water down' Top Gear in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's accident
Theresa May said Mr Rees Mogg ‘took a sledgehammer’ to the constitution

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'suggested Theresa May bring Queen into Brexit negotiations'