General Election Bexhill and Battle | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Bexhill and Battle have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Abul Azad

Christine Bayliss

Ian Gribbin

Nigel Adam Jacklin

Becky Jones

Jonathan Christopher Kent

Julia Long

Kieran Mullan

Jeff Newnham

Colin Martin Sullivan

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.