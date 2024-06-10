Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
General Election Bexhill and Battle | Full list of candidates
10 June 2024, 18:17
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Bexhill and Battle have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Abul Azad
- Christine Bayliss
- Ian Gribbin
- Nigel Adam Jacklin
- Becky Jones
- Jonathan Christopher Kent
- Julia Long
- Kieran Mullan
- Jeff Newnham
- Colin Martin Sullivan