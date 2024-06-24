James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
General Election Dover and Deal | Full list of candidates
24 June 2024, 11:10
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Dover and Deal have been announced.
The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Reform UK - Howard Cox
- Liberal Democrat -Penelope James
- Conservative -Stephen James
- English Democrats -Steve Laws
- Independent - Geoffrey Lymer
- Green - Christine Oliver
- Independent - Ash Payne
- Heritage Party - Sylvia Petersen
- Labour - Mike Tapp
- Workers Party of Britain -Colin Tasker
- Independent -Chris Tough