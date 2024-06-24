General Election Dover and Deal | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Dover and Deal have been announced.

The deadline for General Election candidates to be confirmed was Friday, June 7.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Reform UK - Howard Cox



Liberal Democrat -Penelope James



Conservative -Stephen James



English Democrats -Steve Laws



Independent - Geoffrey Lymer



Green - Christine Oliver



Independent - Ash Payne



Heritage Party - Sylvia Petersen



Labour - Mike Tapp



Workers Party of Britain -Colin Tasker



Independent -Chris Tough



Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.