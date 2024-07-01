Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
General Election Monmouthshire constituency | Full list of candidates
1 July 2024, 18:53
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Monmouthshire have been announced.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Ioan Bellin - Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
- Ian Chandler - Green Party
- David Davies - Conservative and Unionist Party
- June Davies - True & Fair Party
- Catherine Fookes - Labour Party
- Owen Lewis - Independent
- Emma Meredith - Heritage Party
- Bill Powell - Liberal Democrats
- Max Windsor-Peplow - Reform UK
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
