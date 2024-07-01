General Election Monmouthshire constituency | Full list of candidates

1 July 2024, 18:53

UK polling station
UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Monmouthshire have been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

  • Ioan Bellin - Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
  • Ian Chandler - Green Party
  • David Davies - Conservative and Unionist Party
  • June Davies - True & Fair Party
  • Catherine Fookes - Labour Party
  • Owen Lewis - Independent
  • Emma Meredith - Heritage Party
  • Bill Powell - Liberal Democrats
  • Max Windsor-Peplow - Reform UK

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

