General Election Monmouthshire constituency | Full list of candidates

UK polling station. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in Monmouthshire have been announced.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Ioan Bellin - Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales

Ian Chandler - Green Party

David Davies - Conservative and Unionist Party

June Davies - True & Fair Party

Catherine Fookes - Labour Party

Owen Lewis - Independent

Emma Meredith - Heritage Party

Bill Powell - Liberal Democrats

Max Windsor-Peplow - Reform UK

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.