General Election North Northumberland constituency | Full list of candidates

By Kit Heren

The candidates for the upcoming General Election in North Northumberland have been announced.

The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:

Katherine Hales - Reform UK

Georgina Emma Rowley Hill - Independent

Michael Anthony Joyce - Independent

Andrew Martin - Social Democratic Party

Jan Rosen - Green Party

David Smith - Labour Party

Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Conservative and Unionist Party

Natalie Younes - Liberal Democrats

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.