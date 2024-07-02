Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
General Election North Northumberland constituency | Full list of candidates
2 July 2024, 17:05
The candidates for the upcoming General Election in North Northumberland have been announced.
The list of candidates confirmed as standing so far are:
- Katherine Hales - Reform UK
- Georgina Emma Rowley Hill - Independent
- Michael Anthony Joyce - Independent
- Andrew Martin - Social Democratic Party
- Jan Rosen - Green Party
- David Smith - Labour Party
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Conservative and Unionist Party
- Natalie Younes - Liberal Democrats
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
