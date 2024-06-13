Meet the party bosses: The party leaders vying to be Britain's next prime minister in the heated 2024 UK general election

LBC's Live Election Coverage. Picture: LBC

By LBC

The main party leaders are Rishi Sunak (Conservative) Sir Keir (Labour) John Swinney (SNP) Sir Ed Davey (Lib Dem) Nigel Farage (Reform UK) and Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (co-leaders - Green Party).

Rishi Sunak - Conservatives:

Rishi Sunak is a British politician who has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2022. The first British Asian prime minister, he previously held two cabinet positions under Boris Johnson, latterly as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022.

Conservative Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer - Labour:

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB KC is a British politician and barrister who has served as Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015. He was previously Director of Public Prosecutions from 2008 to 2013.

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Sir Ed Davey - Lib Dem:

Sir Edward Jonathan Davey FRSA is a British politician who has served as Leader of the Liberal Democrats since 2019. He served in the Cameron–Clegg coalition as Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change from 2012 to 2015 and as Deputy Leader to Jo Swinson in 2019.

The Lib Dem's Ed Davey. Picture: Alamy

John Swinney - Scottish National Party:

John Ramsay Swinney is a Scottish politician who has served as First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party since May 2024.

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney. Picture: Alamy

Nigel Farage - Reform UK:

Nigel Paul Farage is a British politician and broadcaster who has served as leader of Reform UK since June 2024, formerly serving as leader from 2019 to 2021. He was the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2009 and 2010 to 2016.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (co-leaders) - The Green Party:

Carla Suzanne Denyer is a British politician who has served as co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales alongside Adrian Ramsay since 1 October 2021. She was a city councillor in Bristol from 2015 to 2024.

Adrian Philip Ramsay is a British politician and co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales alongside Carla Denyer since 1 October 2021. He was previously the deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales from 2008 to 2012. He served as a Norwich City Councillor from 2003 to 2011.