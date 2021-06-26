Maajid Nawaz 1pm - 4pm
Batley and Spen by-election: Full candidate list
26 June 2021, 12:10 | Updated: 26 June 2021, 12:11
Here is the full candidate list for the Batley and Spen by-election on the first of July.
Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance
Mike Davies, Alliance For Green Socialism
Jayda Fransen, Independent
George Galloway, Workers Party of Britain
Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrats
Thérèse Hirst, English Democrats
Howling Laud Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Susan Laird, Heritage Party
Kim Leadbeater, Labour Party
Ollie Purser, Social Democratic Party
Corey Robinson, Yorkshire Party
Andrew Smith, Rejoin EU
Ryan Stephenson, Conservative and Unionist Party
Jack Thomson, UK Independence Party
Jonathan Richard Tilt, Freedom Alliance- Integrity, Society, Economy
Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement