Batley and Spen by-election: Full candidate list

26 June 2021, 12:10 | Updated: 26 June 2021, 12:11

The Batley and Spen by-election takes place on the first of July
The Batley and Spen by-election takes place on the first of July. Picture: PA

By Seán Hickey

Here is the full candidate list for the Batley and Spen by-election on the first of July.

Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance

Mike Davies, Alliance For Green Socialism

Jayda Fransen, Independent

George Galloway, Workers Party of Britain

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrats

Thérèse Hirst, English Democrats

Howling Laud Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Susan Laird, Heritage Party

Kim Leadbeater, Labour Party

Ollie Purser, Social Democratic Party

Corey Robinson, Yorkshire Party

Andrew Smith, Rejoin EU

Ryan Stephenson, Conservative and Unionist Party

Jack Thomson, UK Independence Party

Jonathan Richard Tilt, Freedom Alliance- Integrity, Society, Economy

Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement

