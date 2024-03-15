The MPs who are standing down at the election: Full list of those quitting the Commons

James Heappey, Theresa May, Matt Hancock and Harriet Harman who are among the MPs standing down. Picture: alamy/ifg

By StephenRigley

A steady stream of MPs have announced they will not be standing at the election with the total now standing at 98.

The most recent MP to announce they are standing down was James Heappey, the current minister for the armed forces, who has been the Conservative MP for Wells since 2015.

He joins high-profile names such as Theresa May, Ben Wallace, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Matt Hancock.

The 98 departures already make it the highest number of retirements since 2010. The exodus is greater on the Conservative benches, which are on track for their biggest wave of departures since the 1997 Labour landslide.

LBC's political editor Natasha Clark has reported that this is "just the tip of the iceberg" and a staggering 100 Tory MPs are to quit before the election is formally called.

Of all the 98 MPs standing down ahead of the next national poll - which must take place by January 2025 - 62 are Conservatives, according to the House of Commons Library.

Harriet Harman, the former Labour leader, Margaret Beckett, the former foreign secretary, and Ben Bradshaw, the former culture secretary, are among the 17 Labour MPs standing down.

Nine SNP MPs, six independents - including former health secretary Matt Hancock - one Green, one Plaid Cymru and two Sin Feinn MPs have also decided to call it a day.

The SNP will have the highest turnover following the next election. The eight standing down equates to nearly a fifth of the party’s MPs.

Here is the list of departing MPs::(as of March 15, 2024)

Map showing the locations of the departing MPs. Picture: IFG

CONSERVATIVES - 62

Adam Afriyie - Windsor

Nickie Aiken - City of London and Westminster

Lucy Allan - Telford

Stuart Andrew - Pudsey

Richard Bacon - South Norfolk

John Baron - Basildon and Billlericay

Paul Beresford - Mole Valley

Graham Brady - Altrincham and Sale west

Steve Brine - Winchester

Lisa Cameron - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Andy Carter - Warrington South

William Cash - Stone

Chris Clarkson - Heywood and Middleton

Tracey Crouch - Chatham and Aylesford

Dehenna Davison - Bishop Auckland

Jonathan Djanogly - Huntington

James Duddridge - Rochford and Southend East

Phillip Dunne - Ludlow

George Eustice - Camborne and Redruth

Mike Freer - Finchley and Golders Green

Nick Gibb - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Jo Gideon – Stoke-on-Trent Central

Robert Goodwill – Scarborough

Chris Grayling – Epsom and Ewell

Stephen Hammond – Wimbledon

Trudy Harrison – Copeland

Oliver Heald – North East Hertfordshire

James Heappey – Wells

Gordon Henderson – Sittingbourne and Sheppey

John Howell – Henley

Alister Jack – Dumfries and Galloway

Sajid Javid – Bromsgrove

David Jones – Clwyd West

Greg Knight - East Yorkshire

Kwasi Kwarteng - Spelthorne

Brandon Lewis – Great Yarmouth

Theresa May – Maidenhead

Stephen McPartland – Stevenage

Kieran Mullan – Crewe and Nantwich

Bob Neill – Bromley and Chislehurst

Matthew Offord – Hendon

Mark Pawsey – Rugby

Mike Penning – Hemel Hempstead

Andrew Percy – Brigg and Goole

Will Quince – Colchester

Dominic Raab – Esher and Walton

Nicola Richards – West Bromwich East

Douglas Ross – Moray

Paul Scully – Sutton and Cheam

Alok Sharma – Reading West

Chloe Smith – Norwich North

Henry Smith – Crawley

Royston Smith – Southampton Itchen

Gary Streeter – South West Devon

Edward Timpson – Eddisbury

Charles Walker – Broxbourne

Robin Walker – Worcester

Ben Wallace – Wyre and Preston North

Jamie Wallis - Bridgend

Craig Whittaker – Calder Valley

William Wragg – Hazel Grove

Labour - 17

Margaret Beckett - Derby South

Paul Blomfield - Sheffield Central

Ben Bradshaw - Exeter

Karen Buck - Westminster North

Jon Cruddas - Dagenham and Rainham

Alex Cunningham - Stockton North

Wayne David - Caerphilly

Colleen Fletcher - Coventry North East

Margaret Greenwood - Wirral West

Harriet Harman - Camberwell and Peckham

Margaret Hodge - Barking

George Howarth - Knowsley

Ian Mearns - Gateshead

Christina Rees - Neath

Barry Sheerman - Huddersfield

Alan Whitehead - Southampton Test

Rosie Winterton - Doncaster Central

Scottish National Party - 9

Mhairi Black - Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Ian Blackford - Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Douglas Chapman - Dunfermline and West Fife

Angela Crawley - Lanark and Hamilton East

Patrick Grady - Glasgow North

Peter Grant - Glenrothes

Stewart Hosie - Dundee East

John McNally - Falkirk

Philippa Whitford - Central Ayrshire

INDEPENDENT - 6

Crispin Blunt - Reigate

Nick Brown - Newcastle upon Tyne East

Matt Hancock - West Suffolk

Julian Knight - Solihull

Conor McGinn - St Helens North

Bob Stewart - Beckenham

SINN FEIN - 2

Mickey Brady - Newry and Armagh

Francie Molloy - Mid Ulster

GREEN - 1

Caroline Lucas - Brighton Pavillion

PC - 1

Hywel Williams - Arfon