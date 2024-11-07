Live

US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'

7 November 2024, 08:29

By Katy Ronkin

Donald Trump will begin picking his cabinet in the coming weeks, says his transition team, as Joe Biden praises Kamala Harris for her "integrity" and "courage".

Defeated Democrat candidate Ms Harris urged supporters not to despair and said that they should have optimism for the future, despite Donald Trump's victory.

She earlier called Mr Trump to congratulate him.

She trailed in every battleground state to Mr Trump, a man she described as an existential danger to the country's foundational institutions.

Mr Trump appears on track to win the popular vote for the first time in his three campaigns for the White House - even after two impeachments, felony convictions and his attempt to overturn his previous election loss.

He will re-enter the White House as America's 47th president.

Labour will not 'lecture' other centre-left parties -Pat McFadden

He told LBC: "In the Budget last week, you saw us raising the minimum wage, making sure the triple lock was kept for the next few years, keeping the freeze on fuel duty - issues which people care about on a month to month basis as they work out their budget. 

"And I think that was a big theme in the US election, and it's something that was at the heart of our Budget that was passed by the House of Commons last night."

Asked if centre-left politics is under threat with a loss by the Democrats in the US and the collapse of Olaf Scholz's government in Germany, Mr McFadden said: "I don't want to give anybody any lectures.

"I know what it's like to be on the losing end of an election, as the Democrats were the other night, and I know what it's like to be on the winning end and so what my focus is, rather than lecturing others is remembering what we did to change the Labour Party, to focus on those living standards issues that I spoke about, and to put them into practice, as we did in the Budget last week."

Biden to address the nation on Thursday

President Joe Biden is set to speak in public for the first time since Kamala Harris lost the US presidential election to Donald Trump.

He will speak from the White House rose garden at 11am EST (4pm UK time).

Biden has already paid tribute to Harris after her defeat. He was not present for her concession speech in Washington DC's Howard University, watching it from the White House instead.

Trump's 'gut instinct' delivered him the White House, Democrat adviser tells LBC

Trump's granddaughter posts photo of president-elect's family - and Elon Musk

Trump will meet with Biden to work out transition to new administration

Donald Trump's team have said the president elect will meet with incumbent Joe Biden to discuss the presidential transition.

No date has been set yet.

Biden pays tribute to 'tremendous partner' Harris

Joe Biden has paid tribute to his vice-president Kamala Harris after she conceded defeat.

The outgoing president said in a statement: "What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire", 

He said she was a "tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character."

Biden added: "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story. 

"She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy.

"She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. 

"Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future."

Most Brits are unhappy that Trump won re-election, poll suggests

Most British people are unhappy that Donald Trump has been elected as US president, according to a snap poll. 

The poll of 4,807 adults on Wednesday showed that reaction in Britain has been largely negative, YouGov said. 

Of those surveyed, 57% say they are unhappy, compared with 20% who are happy. 

 More than half - 55% - said they believe Mr Trump's second presidency will be bad for the UK. 

 More British women were unhappy with the result than men - at 65% compared with 49% respectively.

Starmer and Trump have spoken on the phone - but will David Lammy's past comments come back to haunt Labour?

How should the Democrat party reflect on the defeat?

Barack and Michelle Obama congratulate Trump as they say they 'could not be prouder' of Harris

