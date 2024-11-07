Live

US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'

By Katy Ronkin

Donald Trump will begin picking his cabinet in the coming weeks, says his transition team, as Joe Biden praises Kamala Harris for her "integrity" and "courage".

Defeated Democrat candidate Ms Harris urged supporters not to despair and said that they should have optimism for the future, despite Donald Trump's victory.

She earlier called Mr Trump to congratulate him.

She trailed in every battleground state to Mr Trump, a man she described as an existential danger to the country's foundational institutions.

Mr Trump appears on track to win the popular vote for the first time in his three campaigns for the White House - even after two impeachments, felony convictions and his attempt to overturn his previous election loss.

He will re-enter the White House as America's 47th president.