Ayesha Hazarika Knows Exactly Who Should Replace Amber Rudd As Home Secretary

28 April 2018, 18:47

The political commentator and columnist said Amber Rudd has "absolutely got to go", and has one idea who could replace her.

Senior Tory ministers have rallied around the incumbent Home Secretary after she admitted she hadn't seen a memo about deportation targets in a document leaked to the Guardian.

The issue has become divisive, and especially toxic, because of the Windrush scandal.

Ayesha Hazarika said that a hostile environment was to blame for row but guilt lay with all parties.

She said: "A lot of this is because of the hostile environment that has been created towards immigrants, and especially immigrants of colour.

"All parties have contributed to this climate.

Ayesha also pointed the finger at newspaper coverage of immigration, adding that she was so frightened by some of the printed articles she had been tempted to deport herself.

Ayesha Hazarika in the LBC studio.
Ayesha Hazarika in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Maybe this is a moment of reckoning in terms of race relations" she said.

"Maybe if there's one bit of good that can come out of this, it's that we can start having a fresh conversation about immigration."

Ayesha then took aim at the Home Secretary, saying Amber Rudd has "absolutely got to go."

"Either she didn't care, she's being stupid, or she's been incompetent.

"Who should replace her?

"I'd like to see Sajid Javid.

"I think it would send a huge signal to have our first BAME Home Secretary."

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad

Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

2 days ago

James O'Brien screams in frustration

The Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

8 days ago

Steve Allen spoke beautifully about Dale Winton

Steve Allen's Emotional Tribute To Close Friend Dale Winton

9 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Livid That We're Deporting Windrush Generation, But Not Foreign Criminals

10 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised the government over the Windrush row

Jacob Rees-Mogg Lays Into "Disgraceful" Home Office Over Windrush Row

12 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Did Police Cuts Lead To Increased Crime? James O'Brien's Analysis Is Electric

19 days ago