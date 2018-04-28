Ayesha Hazarika Knows Exactly Who Should Replace Amber Rudd As Home Secretary

The political commentator and columnist said Amber Rudd has "absolutely got to go", and has one idea who could replace her.

Senior Tory ministers have rallied around the incumbent Home Secretary after she admitted she hadn't seen a memo about deportation targets in a document leaked to the Guardian.

The issue has become divisive, and especially toxic, because of the Windrush scandal.

Ayesha Hazarika said that a hostile environment was to blame for row but guilt lay with all parties.

She said: "A lot of this is because of the hostile environment that has been created towards immigrants, and especially immigrants of colour.

"All parties have contributed to this climate.

Ayesha also pointed the finger at newspaper coverage of immigration, adding that she was so frightened by some of the printed articles she had been tempted to deport herself.

Ayesha Hazarika in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Maybe this is a moment of reckoning in terms of race relations" she said.

"Maybe if there's one bit of good that can come out of this, it's that we can start having a fresh conversation about immigration."

Ayesha then took aim at the Home Secretary, saying Amber Rudd has "absolutely got to go."

"Either she didn't care, she's being stupid, or she's been incompetent.

"Who should replace her?

"I'd like to see Sajid Javid.

"I think it would send a huge signal to have our first BAME Home Secretary."