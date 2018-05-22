Emotional Moment Manchester Attack Victim Is Reunited With Nurses Who Saved Her Life

22 May 2018, 07:20

LBC has reunited a teenage survivor of the Manchester bombing with two of the nurses who saved her life.

It’s exactly one year since 22 people were killed in the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

Terrorist Salman Abedi was named as the suicide bomber who carried out the attack.

Among the dead were parents coming to collect their children as well as youngsters experiencing their first ever concert.

Eve was reunited with the two nurses who saved her life
Picture: LBC

Eve Senior, 15, survived the blast but was left seriously injured.

She was rushed to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where she was cared for by nurses Bev and Beth.

One year on, LBC reunited Eve with the nurses who saved her life, and it was a very emotional occasion.

“I always thought hospitals would be really depressing,” Eve said.

“But the nurses were the complete opposite and they just brought you anything you wanted.

“They used to tap dance every single time they saw me.”

Eve met Bev and Beth one year after the bombing
Picture: LBC

Speaking directly to her former teenage patient, Bev said: “You’ve got yourself where you are today.

"We might have helped at the beginning, but you’re the person who got you where you are today.

“And you’re going to shine, you’re going to take off even further and be amazing.”

The incredibly emotional moment is available to watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien got a call from Kerim Balci

The Journalist Who Was Forced To Flee Turkey... For The Crime Of Criticising The President

8 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg's Epic Response To Nick Clegg's Brexit Intervention

8 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

21 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on Lord Newby over Brexit

"It's Already Been Decided": Nick Ferrari Tears Into Lord Trying To Thwart Brexit

21 days ago

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad

Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

26 days ago

James O'Brien screams in frustration

The Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

1 month ago