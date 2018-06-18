Woman Caught Shaving Legs On Busy Train Platform

18 June 2018, 11:31

This is the astonishing moment a woman was caught shaving her legs on a busy platform as she waited for a train.

The woman was filmed applying shaving cream as she sat waiting for a train in 42nd street, New York last week.

Video shows another commuter sitting next to her looking less than impressed with her public grooming session.

Is this the worst thing someone can do on the underground?
Is this the worst thing someone can do on the underground? Picture: Newsflare

But not everybody on the platform even noticed, as some passengers walk past oblivious to it.

The video, filmed last week, left New Yorkers bemused after it was posted online.

One user wrote: “Just when I think I'm crazy I swear, my fellow NY's make me feel so normal”.

Another said: “This is mild compared to the s*** I’ve seen!”

Watch the bizarre moment above.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Shocking, Heartbreaking Reality Of Being On Universal Credit

3 days ago

James O'Brien was left speechless by Philip's call

Listeners Labelled This Call From A Ukipper To James O'Brien The Greatest Call Ever

5 days ago

James O'Brien while talking to George

James O'Brien Demolishes Three Brexit Soundbites In One Call

6 days ago

James O'Brien explained the Northern Ireland problem to another Brexiteer

This Is James O'Brien's Face As He Explains Irish Border To Yet Another Brexiteer

11 days ago

Clive Bull couldn't believe the noise from the callers

Caller's Remarkable Proof Of How Loud It Is Living On Heathrow's Flight Path

12 days ago

Alastair Campbell receives advice on feminism from his daughter

Alastair Campbell Ambushed By Daughter Live On LBC Over Calling Women "Birds"

15 days ago