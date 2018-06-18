Woman Caught Shaving Legs On Busy Train Platform

This is the astonishing moment a woman was caught shaving her legs on a busy platform as she waited for a train.

The woman was filmed applying shaving cream as she sat waiting for a train in 42nd street, New York last week.

Video shows another commuter sitting next to her looking less than impressed with her public grooming session.

Is this the worst thing someone can do on the underground? Picture: Newsflare

But not everybody on the platform even noticed, as some passengers walk past oblivious to it.

The video, filmed last week, left New Yorkers bemused after it was posted online.

One user wrote: “Just when I think I'm crazy I swear, my fellow NY's make me feel so normal”.

Another said: “This is mild compared to the s*** I’ve seen!”

