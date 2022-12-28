Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

28 December 2022, 09:00

By Abbie Reynolds

Take a look back at the moment, James O'Brien goes after Brexiteers in one of his most explosive monologues yet.

This is the moment in 2022 when James O'Brien attacked Brexiteers who applauded former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget which had disastrous impacts on the economy.

James' monologue came as Mr. Kwarteng's replacement Jeremy Hunt prepared to roll back the vast majority of measures announced by his predecessor.

"These people are doolally", James commented.

He continued: "Can you be more wrong than these people?"

