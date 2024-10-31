New alcohol duty rules target health harms, ending industry’s free pass

31 October 2024, 13:49

Yesterday's Budget signals a new direction for alcohol policy.
Yesterday's Budget signals a new direction for alcohol policy. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Following years of inaction on alcohol policy, yesterday’s Budget marked a step in the right direction.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One that shifts focus towards improving the nation’s health and prosperity and away from the self-serving interests of the alcohol lobby.

The most notable of three key alcohol-related announcements coming into effect in February 2025 is that non-draught alcohol duty rates will keep pace with inflation. After a decade of real-terms cuts, this will see the country’s total alcohol duty receipts increase from £12.6bn in 2023/24 to almost £16bn by 2029/30.

However, we must recognise the scale of the alcohol ‘problem’. There is a huge gap between what we receive back from alcohol companies in duty and what taxpayers fork out to cover the true cost of alcohol harm, currently estimated to be at least £33bn each year in the UK.

This is two-and-a-half times the revenue generated from our current duty system, and the measures announced this week would only improve this slightly by 2029/30. That’s not considering the real possibility that, without further action to address alcohol harm, this £33bn cost will rise over the same period.

Yesterday also saw duty paid on draught products cut by 1.7% in a bid to support British pubs. This change to duty paid on draught products – which represent 60% of alcoholic drinks sold in pubs – builds on existing mechanisms, entitling them to a lower rate of duty.

It knocks one penny off an average strength pint, helping to level the playing field between pubs and cheaper, non-draught alcohol sold in shops – products that drive higher rates of alcohol harm in our homes and communities.

Finally, The Chancellor confirmed that temporary wine easement – which has kept duty at 12.5% for all wines between 11.5-14.5% ABV – will end as planned, moving to a strength-based model whereby producers of stronger wines that cause more harm pay more duty.

With that in mind, Alcohol Change UK is optimistic that we will see further evidence-based policies on the taxation, cost, availability and marketing of alcohol. This should include reintroducing the duty escalator and bringing in minimum unit pricing, a targeted and proven harm-reduction measure.

Key to this is the Health Mission Board, the Change NHS 10-Year Plan consultation, and the decision on treatment services expected in the Spending Review next Spring.

From low energy and anxiety to high blood pressure and cancer, alcohol harm affects millions of us every day. These measures signal a step-change in the UK's approach to alcohol policy and a growing appreciation of the impact of this major health polluter. In the fine print, the Government stated it has heard calls to increase alcohol duty by more than inflation to tackle increasing alcohol-related deaths, as well as economic inactivity.

We will continue to work with policymakers to drive this change and reduce alcohol harm. The country’s health and prosperity go hand in hand.

________________

Dr Richard Piper is CEO at Alcohol Change UK

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

I've helped people get abortions for 20 years: Safe access zones are not enough and miss the point.

I've helped people get abortions for 20 years: Safe access zones are not enough and miss the point

2 hours ago

Be a good neighbour this fireworks season.

Half of pet owners dread bonfire night— Be a good neighbour this fireworks season

3 hours ago

As a country, we’re only just facing up to the investment needed to rebuild and face the future.

Reeves made some wise choices in the Budget but we’re only just facing up to the investment needed for the future

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital.

McFly star Harry Judd's son rushed to hospital after 'traumatic' washing pod accident

The suspect is escorted by police officers to a park for video reconstruction of a crime scene

British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall

Met arrest 63-year-old man after thief swindled London cheesemaker Neal's Yard out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Man arrested after London cheesemaker Neal's Yard swindled out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shameless hypocrisy" over a £25k TV payment.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'hypocrisy' over £25k payment for General Election night appearance

The Chancellor has been accused of 'shafting' farmers.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kirstie Allsopp lead fury as farmers 'shafted' with inheritance tax raid

Latest News

See more Latest News

A firefighter works as a Metro bus burns following Dodger fan celebrations in the area which turned unruly, after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees

LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

Hannah Roberts had donned a variety of headpieces to get around a shoplifting ban in Gloucester

You're necked! Prolific shoplifter with huge neck tattoo banned from wearing wigs as disguise
Mohamed Al Fayed

Four hundred people contact Mohamed Al Fayed 'sexual abuse survivors group'

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken about his ex-wife's decision to end her own life at Dignitas

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree reveals his terminally ill ex-wife was forced to travel to Dignitas alone to end her life
Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, with at least 95 confirmed dead so far

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Chancellor ‘doesn’t know’ salary of new chairman tasked with ensuring government ‘value for money'
Mohammed Farraj

Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in
Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget

'Labour should have been up front': Former Chancellor condemns ‘biggest tax-raising budget in history’
Rachel Reeves denies breaking promise to farmers on inheritance tax as one farmer "filled with worry and dread" for family's future.

Chancellor denies breaking promise on family farm inheritance tax as farmer says change 'could finish us'
Thom Yorke Performs In Auckland

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience