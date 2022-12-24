Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

24 December 2022, 09:00

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This is when James O'Brien ferociously reacted to Keir Starmer's clearance of any wrongdoing in the 'non-story' Beergate saga.

This is when James reacted to Keir Starmer being cleared of any wrongdoing in the 'non-story' Beergate saga.

Durham Constabulary announced that they would not be issuing fixed penalty notices to Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, or any of their teams for their part in the Beergate saga.

The Labour leader and deputy leader were under investigation for possible coronavirus rule-breaking at a party event in Durham in April 2021.

In one of his most explosive monologues, James then began a meticulous breakdown of how the right-wing press tried to bring down the Labour leader to soften the Partygate scandal engulfing Boris Johnson.

He told listeners: "They tried to persuade you that you didn't care about the fact they were having lots of parties in Downing Street."

Later he said: "They backed themselves to sell you that lie just as they have sold you lie after lie after lie in recent years."

