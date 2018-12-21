The Top 10 Funniest Viral Videos 2018
21 December 2018, 12:53
From a crow to a £30k bottle of bubbles, these are the funniest videos that went viral in 2018.
1. Crow Stuns Tourists By Asking Them “Y’alright Love?” In Yorkshire Accent
A crow has been filmed greeting tourists by asking them “Y’alright love?” in a Yorkshire accent, and you really need to see it to believe it.
2. Moment Trump Wipes “Dandruff” Off Macron's Shoulder
Donald Trump was caught on camera wiping what he said was dandruff off the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to the White House.
3. Live News Report On A Cannabis Drugs Bust Takes A Hilarious Turn
A live TV report from outside a major cannabis factory took an unexpected turn when it was interrupted by a man carrying a suspicious looking-potted plant.
4. Police Attempt To Get Gaggle Of Geese Off The Road In Comical Video
Two police officers could not contain their laughter as they attempted to clear the road of a gaggle of geese while out on patrol.
5. Hilarious Moment Bungling Burglar Is Knocked Out By His Accomplice
These two Chinese men have been labelled the "world's dumbest burglars" after one smashes a brick into the face of his friend.
6. Moment Man Spills A £30K Magnum Of Champagne In Nightclub
The lights are lowered, the crowd gathers round, and this man is ready to party the night away with his nearest, dearest and hangers on. All he has to do is open his 30k magnum of champagne.
7. Row Between Neighbours Ends In The World's Slowest Tractor Chase
A row between two neighbours came to a bizarre end when one chased after the other - on a very, very slow tractor.
8. World Leaders Laugh At Donald Trump's Claim At UN Conference
This is the moment UN delegates openly laughed at Donald Trump's claim that he has achieved more than any other US President.
9. Drunk Woman Who Looks Like She's Arguing With A Bus Stop Goes Viral
This drunk woman got so angry after a night out she appeared to start a row with a bus stop, before deciding she was going to headbutt it.
10. Donald Trump Boards Air Force One With Toilet Paper Stuck To His Shoe
Donald Trump has been spotted boarding Air Force one with a sheet of toilet paper stuck to his shoe.