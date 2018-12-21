LBC's 10 Most Memorable Brexit Moments Of 2018

Picture: LBC

The Brexit debate has continued to dominate households across Britain. These are LBC's best moments summing up Britain’s departure from the EU in 2018.

Leave Voter In Tears As He Apologises For Backing Brexit

A Leave voter cried live on air after admitting to James O'Brien he was wrong to back Brexit.

Tory Caller Tells Theresa May To Resign And Let Brexiteer Become PM

Theresa May faced calls to stand down from a listener who urged her to let a Brexiteer take charge during an LBC phone-in.

Labour’s Kate Hoey Sparks Brexit Bust-Up After Slamming "Unpatriotic" Lord Adonis

Labour MP Kate Hoey sparked a big Brexit row when she accused Lord Adonis and other Remainers of being be “more patriotic to the EU than their own country”.

Listeners Labelled This Call From A Ukipper To James O'Brien The Greatest Call Ever

A four-time Ukip candidate left listeners in disbelief when he phoned James O'Brien to talk Brexit.

Ex-Ukip Deputy Chairwoman Takes On Two Remainers At The Same Time

Ukip’s former deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans accused Remain MP Dominic Grieve of living in a “little London bubble” - and it erupted into a massive Brexit row.

Nigel Farage Takes On Alastair Campbell Over Second Brexit Referendum

Nigel Farage went to head-to-head with Alastair Campbell, who is at the forefront of a campaign for a so-called People’s Vote.

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

Van driver Kieran went viral when he told James O’Brien how Brexit will affect business in Britain, including his own.

Tory MP Anna Soubry Rips Into Jacob Rees-Mogg And Boris Johnson

Tory Remainer Anna Soubry certainly wasn’t shy in making her views known about her colleagues Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson.

George Osborne Says He Doesn't Regret NOT Planning For Brexit

George Osborne told LBC he didn't regret not planning for Brexit, as he confirmed the government had no plan in place for Britain leaving the EU.

Labour’s Tom Watson Given A Brexit Grilling By LBC Listener

Tom Watson was told to “get out of London more” as he was given a grilling over Labour’s position on Brexit.