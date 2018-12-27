LBC’s Top Laugh Out Loud Moments Of The Year

The 10 moments on LBC that made listeners laugh out loud. Picture: LBC

Take a look at the top 10 LBC moments that had you laughing out loud this year.

Ricky Gervais' Hilarious Put-Down To Donald Trump

Ricky Gervais had James O’Brien and LBC listeners in stitches when he compared Donald Trump to a 10-year-old child.

Chris Moyles Gatecrashes James O'Brien's Mystery Hour To Ask Question

Radio legend Chris Moyles gatecrashed the LBC studio to ask James O’Brien a Master Hour question.



Steve Allen Left Denzel Washington In Hysterics While Talking About Death

Death is not usually the subject that makes you laugh out loud, but Steve Allen managed to leave Denzel Washington in stitches.

Nick Ferrari Is Put On Hold By A Caller Mid-Conversation

Nick Ferrari was left on hold for over 30 seconds so this caller could deal with a member of the public who thought she’d broken down.

British Expat Fails To See Funny Side Of Shelagh Fogarty’s Off-The-Cuff Joke

Shelagh Fogarty’s off-the-cuff joke hilariously fell flat when this British expat failed to see the funny side.

How Many Emojis Could Jacob Rees-Mogg Identify?

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists “serious-minded people don’t use emojis” - but how may could he identify himself? We put him to the test.

Iain Dale In Stitches After This Caller Brands Him A Propaganda Machine

This caller left Iain Dale in stitches when he branded the LBC presenter a propaganda machine before giving a rather blunt reason as to why he still listens to the show.

James' Perfectly-Timed Call When Discussing Noisy Neighbours

James O'Brien thought this caller was exaggerating when she said how appalling the noise from her neighbours was. Then this happened with almost comical timing.

Unhappy Vegan Accuses Waitrose Magazine Editor Of “Food Racism”

Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands when this caller accused the now former editor of Waitrose Food magazine of “food racism”.

Blonde For The Donald? Farage’s Brilliant Response To Rumours He Dyed His Hair

Back in the summer Nigel Farage sent social media into a meltdown after it appeared he had dyed his hair blonde like Donald Trump. This was his response when asked if it was true by Iain Dale.