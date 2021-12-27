Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

27 December 2021, 12:32

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment in 2021 amid the Covid crisis when an emotional publican told Tom Swarbrick of his desperation as he would "probably have to close in the next couple of weeks".

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

Brendan in Norfolk in December told Tom Swarbrick he has a pub restaurant and described himself as "a desperate man at the moment".

He went on to tell Tom about his frustration and anger with the Government.

Speaking of the Government, he said: "They need to be educated, because they've put all these scaremongering words out over the radio [and] the papers, and they don't understand the knock-on effect it's had on us, on people like me."

After telling Tom he "will probably have to close in the next couple of weeks", Brendan said: "I can't survive anymore."

He also told Tom: "I can't see a way back for me. I cannot see a way back for me, and I don't know where to turn."

However, this wasn't the last time Tom heard from publican Brendan.

In fact, Tom heard again from Brendan on his show the following day.

Brendan told Tom that he had been blown away by people's generosity following his call to LBC the previous day. He also thanked Tom and LBC.

Brendan told Tom: "Hopefully we can keep alive, Tom. Hopefully we can keep this pub going. That's all I'm saying."

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 hour ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 hour ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 hour ago

Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

1 hour ago

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

1 hour ago

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police arrested a man at the scene

Man arrested after body of young woman found in east London on Boxing Day
The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems

Schools could send entire year groups home as Omicron threatens staff shortages
Many people will have their festive travel plans disrupted

Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes
Dalian Atkinson died in hospital in August 2016

Police formally apologise to family of Dalian Atkinson after he died following arrest
All the devolved nations have now introduced tighter measures, with England waiting to see if Boris Johnson will do the same

New restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland come into force with all eyes on PM
This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.

The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera
People are being urged to get their Covid vaccines to curb the spread of the Omicron variant

People urged to start New Year by getting Covid jab with millions of slots available
Boris Johnson will later receive a Covid data briefing from Professor Chris Whitty

PM not expected to introduce new Covid measures after crunch data briefing with scientists
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller