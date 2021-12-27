Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment in 2021 amid the Covid crisis when an emotional publican told Tom Swarbrick of his desperation as he would "probably have to close in the next couple of weeks".

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

Brendan in Norfolk in December told Tom Swarbrick he has a pub restaurant and described himself as "a desperate man at the moment".

He went on to tell Tom about his frustration and anger with the Government.

Speaking of the Government, he said: "They need to be educated, because they've put all these scaremongering words out over the radio [and] the papers, and they don't understand the knock-on effect it's had on us, on people like me."

After telling Tom he "will probably have to close in the next couple of weeks", Brendan said: "I can't survive anymore."

He also told Tom: "I can't see a way back for me. I cannot see a way back for me, and I don't know where to turn."

However, this wasn't the last time Tom heard from publican Brendan.

In fact, Tom heard again from Brendan on his show the following day.

Brendan told Tom that he had been blown away by people's generosity following his call to LBC the previous day. He also thanked Tom and LBC.

Brendan told Tom: "Hopefully we can keep alive, Tom. Hopefully we can keep this pub going. That's all I'm saying."

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.