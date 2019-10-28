Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Best-Selling Author Lemn Sissay

Lemn Sissay was James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

Best-selling author Lemn Sissay is this week's guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien - and it's a wonderful episode.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Lemn Sissay spoke to James O'Brien about growing up facing racism, the moment his foster family "gave him back" and being the official poet of the London 2012 Olympics.

Listeners described the episode as an "amazing interview" - listen to it below or wherever you get your podcasts from.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video