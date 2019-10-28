Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Best-Selling Author Lemn Sissay

28 October 2019, 09:48

Lemn Sissay was James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure
Lemn Sissay was James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

Best-selling author Lemn Sissay is this week's guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien - and it's a wonderful episode.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Lemn Sissay spoke to James O'Brien about growing up facing racism, the moment his foster family "gave him back" and being the official poet of the London 2012 Olympics.

Listeners described the episode as an "amazing interview" - listen to it below or wherever you get your podcasts from.

