Full Disclosure with James O'Brien: comedian Ross Noble has some pointers for James

11 November 2019, 07:22 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 07:31

Ross Noble flew in from Australia to be this week's Full Disclosure guest
Ross Noble flew in from Australia to be this week's Full Disclosure guest. Picture: PA / LBC

Longtime-listener Ross Noble has flown in from Australia to speak to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Now an expat, Ross catches James' daily show from down under - and has a few pointers for him.

Esteemed comedian, motorbike-mad, and politically charged Noble is one of James' best interviews.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast".

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's caller stumbles trying to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism allegations

3 days ago

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's election speech

James O'Brien fact-checks Boris Johnson's election launch speech

4 days ago

Iain Dale challenged John McDonnell over Labour's response to anti-Semitism

John McDonnell: Labour's Action On Anti-Semitism Should Be Held Up As An Example

5 days ago

James O'Brien looked closely at Jacob Rees-Mogg's apology

James O'Brien takes a close look at Jacob Rees-Mogg's Grenfell apology

5 days ago

A firefighter who worked at Grenfell said everyone did their best to rescue residents

Grenfell Firefighter Passionately Defends Commissioner Over Role In Tragedy

11 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Sir John Curtice about the upcoming election

Professor John Curtice Makes Surprising Prediction For General Election 2019

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Is Sajid Javid correct on John McDonnell's spending plans?

Are Labour really spending £1.2trillion? Nick Ferrari asked an independent expert

General election: Political parties aim election policies at veterans

Hong Kong protester critical after being shot by police at close range

Cannabis-based drugs to help epilepsy and MS approved for NHS use