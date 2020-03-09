This week's magical guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien: Daniel Radcliffe

James O'Brien spoke to Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: LBC

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure with week.

Daniel told James about the loneliness he felt after finishing filming the eighth and final Harry Potter film - and how people use him as yardstick for how old they are!

They also discuss Daniel's new film Escape From Pretoria.

It's an episode that no Harry Potter fan will want to miss. Listen and subscribe on the links above.

