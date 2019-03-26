"I Love My Country, That's Why I Want To Stop Brexit" Deborah Meaden Tells James O'Brien

Deborah Meaden told Full Disclosure With James O'Brien that she is against Brexit because she loves her country and doesn't want businesses to suffer.

The Dragon's Den star was speaking to James his chart-topping podcast.

It was a wide-ranging interview, looking at how she went from a rural upbringing with a single mother to being one of the UK's most famous businesswomen.

And she said that she will be fine after Brexit as she has a safety net - but she's speaking up because she wants to protect both businesses and workers.

Deborah Meaden was speaking on LBC's podcast Full Disclosure With James O'Brien. Picture: PA

She said: "Honestly, I'm pretty well equipped to survive Brexit. I've got a safety net. I could just sit in Somerset and not worry about it at all.

"I care because I actually genuinely care about the businesses I work amongst, the people who work in those businesses, the people, my country folk. I love my country.

"It's getting more galvanised. The more logical I am and the more I explain, the more I think 'Oh goodness, I'm losing more people' and I'm frustrated about how I can possibly make a difference to get the message across."

Asking her how she thinks the country will cope with Brexit, James said: "Of course we'll survive, that's pretty much the mantra of the people that told us that we were going to thrive.

"As Suella Braverman said the other day 'It probably won't be Armageddon'. Well stick that on a bloody bus!"

