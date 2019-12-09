Full Disclosure with James O'Brien: Election special with Lord Heseltine

Lord Heseltine is this week's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: PA / LBC

James O'Brien spoke to outspoken Conservative peer Lord Heseltine about Brexit and the upcoming election in this week's episode of Full Disclosure.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Former Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party, Lord Michael Heseltine, gives a searing account of his life and times in Politics.

He says he is "ashamed" to be part of the generation that orchestrated Brexit and gives a stark warning against the current Tory party, gripped by the "narrative of Farage" and invaded by Trumpism.

During the podcast, the peer told James that "Brexit is spitting in the face of every Conservative leader since Winston Churchill"

Ahead of this week's general election, this is a must-listen.

