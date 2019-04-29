Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Prue Leith
29 April 2019, 08:39 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 08:44
This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is the incomparable Prue Leith.
The cook - and star of The Great British Bake-Off - gave a rare insight into her life and career during the in-depth podcast, discussing growing up during the South African Apartheid and living in Paris.
And she also spilled the beans on a few things that happen behind the scenes at Bake Off, including whether she hesitated before accepting the job of replacing Mary Berry.
