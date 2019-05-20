Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Billy Bragg

James O'Brien with Billy Bragg. Picture: LBC

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is the incomparable singer and campaigner Billy Bragg.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

It's a candid and honest interview with a man who has a lot to say about music, Labour, Trump and much more.

Billy tells one particularly brilliant story about how he got his first big break in music - thanks to a biriani.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"